As we all know, incredibly destructive earthquakes recently hit Turkey and Syria, and have led to innumerable injuries and loss of lives. So, every person who has made it out of the devastating situation safely, is a miracle. For instance, these Syrian siblings; A 7-year-old girl was found protecting her little brother under the rubble in Haram, Syria. The heartbreaking video of the two children shows the sister shielding her brother’s head from a large cement block.
They were trapped under the rubble for more than 17 hours. But thankfully, Mariam, and her brother, Ilaaf were rescued and are now safe. Many people posted about them and wished them love and safety and the internet is especially taken aback by Mariam’s protective instinct and resilience through the life threatening situation.
Truly heartbreaking, though, is what she said when she heard someone around. We need to raise our children in a better world. We need to do more, because this is simply unacceptable.
What bravery, but we hope they never have to come across difficulty like this again. Wishing them loads of love and care.