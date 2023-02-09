As we all know, incredibly destructive earthquakes recently hit Turkey and Syria, and have led to innumerable injuries and loss of lives. So, every person who has made it out of the devastating situation safely, is a miracle. For instance, these Syrian siblings; A 7-year-old girl was found protecting her little brother under the rubble in Haram, Syria. The heartbreaking video of the two children shows the sister shielding her brother’s head from a large cement block.

The 7 year old girl who kept her hand on her little brother's head to protect him while they were under the rubble for 17 hours has made it safely. I see no one sharing. If she were dead, everyone would share! Share positivity… pic.twitter.com/J2sU5A5uvO — Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) February 7, 2023 Credit: Twitter

They were trapped under the rubble for more than 17 hours. But thankfully, Mariam, and her brother, Ilaaf were rescued and are now safe. Many people posted about them and wished them love and safety and the internet is especially taken aback by Mariam's protective instinct and resilience through the life threatening situation.

Truly heartbreaking, though, is what she said when she heard someone around. We need to raise our children in a better world. We need to do more, because this is simply unacceptable.

"Uncle, see me, you have a servant."

A painful video of a Syrian girl who stayed with her sister for 17 hours under the rubble.#TurkeyEarthquake #syriaearthquake #Turkey #Syria pic.twitter.com/VY75zB4kgw — AZOOZ_NB93 (@AZOOZ_NB93) February 7, 2023 Credit: Twitter

I wish them both a long and happy life! — Robin Holland (@rnholl) February 7, 2023 Credit: Twitter

What an incredibly caring little girl and two very brave children. So relieved they are ok. The situation is dreadful and traumatic for all. — EMCH97 (@EMCH971) February 7, 2023 Credit: Twitter

