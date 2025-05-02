In association with Spotify

In a never-done-before move, 7UP® is redefining the spicy food experience with the launch of its ‘7UP® SpiceIt Playlist’ in collaboration with Spotify. This one-of-a-kind collab isn’t just about taste – it’s a spicy mashup of science, music, and that fizzy 7UP® refreshment. Conceptualized and executed by Leo India, and backed by research, it pushes the boundaries of how consumers will experience and feel the spice on an entirely new level. Building on the success of its ‘Eat Spicy Food – Drink 7UP® – Repeat’ campaign, 7UP® is now amplifying the experience by unlocking the science of sound to intensify flavour, making every fiery bite of food even more thrilling.

To amplify the initiative, 7UP® has unveiled a new digital campaign film featuring the music sensation Anirudh Ravichander. Set in a music studio, the film captures Anirudh reaching for a bottle of hot sauce, only to find it empty. Disappointed, he remarks, “I need more spice.” His friend, engrossed in his phone, shows him a video on how fast-paced, high-pitched sounds can make food taste spicier. Intrigued, Anirudh remixes the 7UP® Super-Duper Refresher track, adding high-pitched elements before taking a bite. As he turns up the volume, the spice level intensifies. He grabs an ice-cold 7UP®, takes a sip, and enjoys the refreshing satisfaction. The TVC concludes with a close-up of Anirudh holding a 7UP® can, looking straight into the camera – underscoring the ultimate refreshment.

The campaign is inspired by research by Charles Spence, a renowned Oxford University scientist, whose study reveals that specific frequencies in music can amplify the perception of spice, making food taste even spicier. So, 7UP® figured – why not remix your meal, literally?

By harnessing this insight, 7UP® is creating an experience that stimulates multiple senses at once—where sound enhances flavour, and 7UP® delivers the ultimate balance with refreshment. The ‘7UP® SpiceIt Playlist’ is a specially designed collection of tracks that enhances the sensory thrill of eating spicy food. Whether indulging in a plate of Andhra-style chicken, Chettinad curry, or fiery street food, the playlist promises to intensify the experience, making 7UP® the perfect refreshment to cool down and balance the heat.

Talking about the campaign, Shailja Joshi, Category Lead, Cola and Flavours, PepsiCo India, said, “Spicy food is more than just a preference — it’s a way of life. At 7UP, we celebrate our love for spice, and through our association with Spotify, the ‘7UP SpiceIt Playlist,’ will enhance the way people enjoy their favourite fiery dishes. Both 7UP and Spotify are all about elevating experiences—whether it’s through refreshment or music—and this campaign brings the two together in an exciting way. This is yet another step in our commitment to make every spicy bite more enjoyable, with 7UP as the ultimate refreshment companion.”

“Music and food have always been a perfect duo, and the ‘7UP SpiceIt Playlist’ is a fresh take on this synergy, based on research that highlights the relevance of music in how we taste food. Both 7UP and Spotify are committed to creating immersive experiences, and this collaboration pushes creative boundaries, delivering a bold and fun consumer engagement”, said Sanketh Garimella, Director of Sales, Spotify India

Anirudh Ravichander also added, “Music has the power to amp up every experience, and it’s exciting to see how it can even enhance the perception of spice. Remixing the 7UP Super-Duper Refresher track to bring this insight to life was a thrilling experience. 7UP has always been a part of our food moments, and this campaign makes it even more special for spicy food lovers.”

To amplify the bold and spicy vibe of 7UP® SpiceIt playlist, the brand roped in a stellar line-up of musical sensations and celebrated artists, including Amit Trivedi, Aastha Gill, Sachin-Jigar, and Dhvani Bhanushali. Each of these artists brought their unique flavour to the campaign, creating fun and energetic reels capturing the essence of the campaign.

“7UP goes best with spicy food, so, when we learned of Prof. Charles’ study of how certain musical frequencies can intensify the taste of spicy food, we saw an opportunity to bring alive a unique experience. We collaborated with Prof. Charles and ace musician Anirudh to curated ‘7UP SpiceIt Playlist’ – a lineup of high-energy tracks designed to take your spicy meal to the next level. We then took this to Spotify and created a first of its kind experience that mixes music, food and super-duper refresher, 7UP.”, said Vikram Pandey, Chief Creative Officer, Leo South Asia.

The campaign film has been amplified across TV, digital, outdoor, and social media[VS1] . In addition to that, 7UP® has also introduced limited, special-edition packs that are available on Swiggy Instamart. These packs feature QR codes that can be scanned to access the ‘7UP® SpiceIt Playlist’ on Spotify, allowing consumers to enhance their spicy food experience anytime, anywhere. The brand is also introducing other engaging ways for consumers to experience the 7UP® SpiceIt playlist.

So next time you’re diving into that extra spicy biryani or chilli-loaded momo, don’t forget your headphones and a can of 7UP®. Because with the 7UP® SpiceIt Playlist, your mouth’s on fire and the beat drops just right.