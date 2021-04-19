There are some actresses who have completely blown us away with their brilliant performances on streaming platforms, despite being overlooked by mainstream Bollywood.

Here are some of our favourites:

1. Fatima Sana Shaikh

This child actor was failed by movies like Thugs of Hindostan and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. But her latest role in Ajeeb Daastaans showed us a completely different seductive side of her that took us by surprise.

2. Shefali Shah

While Bollywood typecast her in movies like Dil Dhadakne Do and Brothers, her performances in Delhi Crime and Ajeeb Daastaans put her back on the map.

3. Konkona Sen Sharma

After Lipstick Under My Burkha, we were eagerly awaiting her next performance. And what came next was her spectacular portrayal of a Dalit queer person in Ajeeb Daastaans.

4. Aditi Rao Hydari

After Padmaavat, we wanted to see Aditi in a more impactful role. And with Ajeeb Daastaans, where she played a closeted queer housewife, she unlocked her potential.

5. Anupriya Goenka

After War and Tiger Zinda Hai, Anupriya's brand new avatar in Criminal Justice and Asur established her career as a multi-faceted actor.

6. Rasika Dugal

Though she did some brilliant movies like Hamid and Manto, Rasika became a household name after her roles in Mizapur, Made In Heaven and Delhi Crime.

7. Aahana Kumra

In Lipstick Under My Burkha we saw what this talented actor was capable of, and with Betaal and Rangbaaz, she became one of our favourites.

8. Sushmita Sen

Her last film in Bollywood was No Problem, and then she back with a bang in Aarya. Proving to us why she is one of India's most sought after stars.

Which actor is your favourite?