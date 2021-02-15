We're into the second month of 2021 and I can already feel those lovey-dovey vibes that the month of love brings with it. It's probably in the air, as they say. But hey, whether we admit it or not, it’s super hard to resist the cheesy holiday spirit of Valentine's month, regardless of our relationship status.

That being said, it doesn’t matter if you plan to snuggle up on the couch with your significant other or with an XL sized tub of popcorn all to yourself. What you need is to dive into a perfect binge-watching session and you're all set for your Valentine month celebrations.

Which is why we've rounded up a list of shows and movies that can get you through this Valentine's season, single or not ;)

1. Bliss

This mind-bending Sci-fi drama revolves around a discontent man crossing paths with a mysterious woman, who believes they're living in a simulated reality. Starring Owen Wilson and Salma Hayek in lead roles, the engaging performances, and the head-scratcher of a plot make for a super entertaining watch.

2. Sound Of Metal

An American drama starring Riz Ahmed, 'Sound of Metal' is a gripping look at the life of Ruben, a small-time punk-metal drummer, who discovers he’s losing his hearing. What follows is his journey into acceptance and appreciation for his new life. A must-have on everyone’s viewing list this Valentine’s season.

3. Chemical Hearts

This is the type of Romantic-Drama you crave to watch in your jammies with a tub full of ice cream and a box of tissues. This heartfelt story traces the lives of Grace (Lili Reinhart) and Henry (Austin Abrams) as they search for meaning, purpose, and comfort in one another. Also, this show has literally the best music.

4. One Night In Miami

This American drama film deserves to be on every watchlist! Partially based on true events, the plot takes us through a fictionalized meeting of 4 African-American icons - Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown, and Sam Cooke within the confines of a motel room.

5. Coming To America

A second-installment to the series, 'Coming To America' is a comic tour de force and revolves around the African monarch Akeem played by Eddie Murphy, who tries to build a relationship with his long lost son and unexpected heir to his throne.

6. The Map Of Tiny Perfect Things

'The Map Of Tiny Perfect Things' is literally the cutest teen rom-com we've seen in a while. Stuck in a time loop, the lead pair - Mark and Margaret decide to experience and appreciate all the tiny, usually unseen, “perfect” moments in their small town. Needless to say, this feel-good film is perfect to cozy up to this Valentine's month.

7. Sylvie's Love

This charming love story of a young woman falling in love with an aspiring saxophonist is giving us all the right feels! Set in 1950's Harlem, this romcom easily rises above romantic cliches and is an essential watch for any fans of the genre.

8. Crazy, Stupid Love

Crazy, Stupid Love is literally like the comfort food of rom-coms. The movie explores 5 different and awkwardly connected love stories and never fails to give us all the warm and fuzzies. Added to this is the electrifying cast headlined by Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Julianne Moore, and Emma Stone. Basically, it's what we consider the perfect valentine's month binge option.

Happy Valentine's!