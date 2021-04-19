As Arshad Warsi turns 53, we can't help but look back at our favourite roles that he made iconic. Surely one of Bollywood's hidden gems, this actor's journey in the industry has been remarkable, and his character choice as offbeat as ever.

1. Circuit in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.

This movie is a cult comedy that every 90s kid loves, and part of that is because of Arshad's memorable role as Circuit. He is a killer but he has a great sense of humour, so all's forgiven, right?

2. Jai in Kabul Express

He played a journalist taken hostage by the Taliban in this film. It gave Arshad a chance to show a completely different side of him and we loved it, this movie is grossly underrated.

3. Adi in Dhamaal

"Adi, you're so smart," if you don't remember this dialogue then you can't call yourself a Bollywood fanatic. This chaotic film had comic timing that we just couldn't help loving.

4. Babban in Ishqiya

In this black comedy, Arshad played a criminal alongside Naseeruddin Shah. It was quite an experimental role for Arshad and one that his fans appreciated him in.

5. Jolly in Jolly LLB

A morally questionable lawyer who makes the conscious effort to change his ways, Jolly came as a breath of fresh air to Indian cinema.

6. Lucky in Hulchul

This movie might not have done well at the box office, but Arshad as a supportive best friend sure made him a crowd favourite.

7. Dhananjay Rajput in Asur

One of the best performances of his career, Arshad's role in his first ever web series as a CBI officer was amazing.

8. SSP Ajay Kumar in Sehar

In this film, Arshad played an IPS officer who was too honest for his own good. A powerful performance that was overlooked by mainstream Bollywood.

Which one is your favourite?