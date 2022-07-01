Hello, my dear audience. How about we talk about something our beloved film industry doesn't do enough of but should do more often. I'm talking about pairing two male megastars opposite each other. It's 2022, something so simple shouldn't be a groundbreaking idea for commercial films. But alas, this is Bollywood and they are infamously lightyears behind in time. Karan Johar and company: stop denying us cinematic greatness and make this happen.

Here are X male-male Bollywood pairings who would set trigger a volcanic eruption with their sizzling chemistry:

1. Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor

These two would look great in a best-friends-to-lovers movie. In between the gentle teases and spirited embraces, the duo ooze a zestful spark. Didn't Rahul and Anjali have the exact same vibe?

2 Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor

A movie plot where Vicky Kaushal's nerdy, nice guy spirit could be the secret tool to make Ranbir Kapoor shed his fuckboy tendencies. We're here for it.

3. SRK and Hritik Roshan

Two of the most humanly possible attractive people to exist on the face of this earth. Oof! The charisma, the sensuality, it would be off the charts. Let me turn on my A.C because it's getting hot in here.

4. Salmon Bhai and Amir Khan

The whole macho, emotionally withdrawn bad boy and sweet, caring good boy partnering has been tried and tested. We've seen it in A Walk to Remember, 10 Things I Hate About You, Crazy Stupid Love. Why can't we have the same in Bollywood? With men?

5. Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi

This might be an unpopular opinion but Ranveer Singh had twice the chemistry with Siddhant Chaturvedi than he did with Alia Bhatt in Gully Boy.

6. Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor

Ranveer Singh radiates major queer energy so you could link him with Donald Trump and he would still deliver. But Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor opposite each other? Damn. What's better than one boy next door? Two boys next door!

7. Varun Dhavan and Sidharth Malhotra

Cast them opposite each other! With no girl in the middle! Their effortless back and forth with each other is more organic than whatever either of them had with Alia Bhatt in Student Of The Year.

8. Aditya Roy Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor

A gym bromance for the books. Plus a collective 12 packs in a pairing? That's gotta be hot AF.

Bollywood in case you missed the memo, it's 2022 and we don't do homophobia anymore. All jokes aside, grow up and stop casting only heterosexual couples in lead roles. Give us the queer magic India so desperately needs.