Giving birth is no joke. There are hormonal changes, morning sicknesses, pains and aches that come with being pregnant. But also. women's bodies undergo major changes after giving birth, some of them are short term while other's linger for longer.

And it's really important that women come forward and spark conversations about the reality of it all, which is why we think it's worth appreciating the celebs who have stepped up and spoken about how their bodies have changed after having a baby. Let's take a look at some of them.

1. Neha Dhupa

The actor recently gave birth to her second child and spoke about the importance of not putting unnecessary pressure on yourself to lose the baby weight.

I want to go back to my pre-natal body which I had before my two kids... But the truth is that I am happy in the body that I have right now, and we need to stop overthinking. I am in my postpartum body right now, there was someone in me and I am left like a bag, but I feel so good to be able to give life and I speak for all mothers. Don’t put yourself through it, don’t overthink.

- Neha Dhupia told ETimes

2. Sameera Reddy

Earlier this year, not only did Sameera Reddy express her struggles with post-natal depression, but she also talked about dealing with the weight gain that happens after giving birth. And these words of hers made a bit of a ripple effect and sparked a conversation surrounding the reality of pregnancy.

My vision of motherhood came from the glam world that I was from. But 9 months later, I weighed 105 kgs. And even as I held my gorgeous son, I didn’t feel happy; I slipped into postpartum depression.

- Sameera Reddy for HoB

3. Kareena Kapoor

We've all seen Kareena Kapoor in different phases of her life, whether that's when she was size zero during Tashan or when she gained weight during her first pregnancy. One thing that has remained the same is her confidence and how comfortable she is in her own skin. Which, by the way, is great. Because we need more women to feel so secure in themselves!

I was bearing a child. It was obvious that I would put on weight. But I wasn't (rattled). I enjoyed my pregnancy. I absolutely loved it. Losing the weight after that was another journey. I remember, sometimes, I'd wear tight pants, and people would tell me, 'You've put on so much weight. Your thighs are so big.'... Honestly, I'm comfortable in any shape and size.

- Kareena Kapoor told Mid-Day

4. Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai has always met criticism with grace. So, of course, when she was shamed for putting on weight post her pregnancy, she responded in that cool, calm, and collected way.

When I became a mother, it was the most beautiful feeling in the world. There were several hormonal changes within, but it didn’t change anything. And way before all this, whenever people would ask me fashion or trend-based questions, I’d always tell them to be comfortable in their skin. At least now you know I meant it and it wasn’t just for the quote.

- Aishwarya Rai told DNA

5. Zoe Modgill

When fitness expert Zoe Modgill spoke about how she's been training during her pregnancy, she clearly mentioned that no woman should be pressured into getting back to the pre-pregnancy version of themselves. And in fact, she also experienced people commenting on her still having a certain kind of body after giving birth.

Pregnancy isn’t a time for personal bests, it’s about maintenance, so getting back to my routine will be a lovely challenge. However keeping that in mind, it’s important to remember that every new mother’s journey is unique, and being judged for or pressurized to bounce back, whether she is an athlete or not is her personal choice.

- Zoe Modgill told IANS

6. Halsey

Halsey also got real about her pregnancy weight gain and emphasised how women's bodies don't need to snap back to how they were before the pregnancy.

I have no interest in working out right now. I’m too tired and too busy playing with my darling son. With that being said, the body behind all those compliments the other night was wearing a custom-tailored outfit and lighted perfectly after much testing, so I could feel good and do my job. I do not want to feed the illusion that you’re meant to feel and look “great” immediately postpartum.

7. Katy Perry

Just this photo of Katy Perry is proof of how every woman deserves to feel good in her body during pregnancy and it's something to celebrate rather than to feel ashamed about.

8. Serena Williams

Serena Williams has almost always been unapologetic about herself. And so it was no surprise that she didn't let any kind of pressure make her feel bad about her body!

After I came out (of the hospital), I had a stomach but I thought, this is kind of cool. I have a stomach because the baby was there..

- Serena Williams told Allure Magazine

Saluting these women for showing everyone else how to have the courage to get real.