Fahadh Faasil is one of the most talented actors in India and a delight to watch on screen. Here are a few films of the actor that prove he is a force to be reckoned with.

1. North 24 Kaatham

Fahadh won the national award for his portrayal of a software engineer who struggles with OCD. The movie follows his journey as he decides to travel with a group of strangers who will change his life.





Watch it on Disney+Hotstar.

2. Bangalore Days

Fahadh and his wife, Nazriya Nazim actually met on the sets of this adorable romantic comedy. A story of three friends, this movie is one of the most loved Malayalam films out there.





Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

3. Annayum Rasoolum

A love story that is simple yet endearing, this national award winning film will leave you feeling all warm and fuzzy.





Watch it on Disney+Hotstar.

4. Iyobinte Pusthakam

A period thriller set in British India, this movie is a captivating watch. Every scene is shot beautifully and you'll find yourself hooked on from the first scene.





Watch it on Disney+Hotstar.

5. Maheshinte Prathikaaram

Another National Award winning film, Maheshinte Prathikaaram is a comedy that tells the story of a shop owner who after being humiliated in public, vows to not wear slippers till he gets his revenge.





Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

6. Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum

With three National Awards to its name, this movie tells the story of a petty thief, a travelling couple and a gold chain. It focuses on the shades of grey that we often overlook in life.





Watch it on Disney+Hotstar.

7. Super Deluxe

This dark-comedy anthology tells four parallel stories that are interwoven. One of the best films of 2019, if you haven't watched this one yet then you're truly missing out.





Watch it on Netflix.

8. C U Soon

This 2020 film released directly on Amazon Prime Video and has been shot on an iPhone during lockdown. It follows the story of a man who seeks help from his hacker cousin to find his missing girlfriend.





Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

9. Trance

Fahadh plays a motivational speaker who finds himself entangled in a web of religion and deceit in this movie.





Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

10. Kumbalangi Nights

A film that tells the story of four brothers and how they cope with their dysfunctional relationships with each other and become a family.





Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

11. Chaappa Kurishu

Loosely based on a South Korean film called Handphone, the movie tells the story of a man having an affair who loses his cool after his phone is stolen. The phone contains explicit videos of him and his girlfriend that end up on the internet.





Watch it on MX Player.

Which one are you watching first?