Sometimes the most beautiful and memorable scenes in films were never meant to be there in the first place. They were created with the help of the actors or the crew on-set, to make the movie better and we're glad they were.

Here are some of our favourite scenes from Bollywood movies that you could have never guessed were unscripted:

1. Agar tum saath ho - Tamasha

This emotional and heartbreaking moment from Tamasha had every single one of us weeping. And according to reports, this scene with Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor was completely unscripted. Ranbir Kapoor crying in the song, walking away and Deepika following him through the streets was how the actors changed the narrative. And gave us a song so damn iconic.

2. The mirror monologue - Amar Akhbar Anthony

Not only was this iconic monologue by Amitabh Bachchan impromptu, it was also shot in one take. Amitabh shared a post about how he was waiting for the floor to be shifted and decided to give the scene a try with the assistant director, only to completely nail it.

3. The aao aao scene - Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge

This scene has become synonymous with the film. And what surprised us is that SRK actually came up with this strange dialogue! Shah Rukh told Marie Claire, “There were several improv moments. They enhanced the script, for sure. There was this scene with Amrish Puri where he was feeding the pigeons. And we had this really funny scene where we are both awkwardly going ‘aao, aao’ to the pigeons. It is a call for pigeons I had heard in Delhi, so I added it.”

4. The water flower scene - Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge

Who doesn't remember Kajol's character being surprised with water spurting out of a flower in this scene? Well, Kajol had no idea this was going to happen! SRK revealed in an interview that her reaction was 100% authentic and she was as shocked as the viewers.

5. The father-son bonding moments - Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge

It seems like unscripted scenes are what make this movie unforgettable. Anupam Kher, who played SRK's father in the film revealed that he chipped in and added some reality into his scenes with the actor. In an interview he said, “When we (Shah Rukh) sort of clap hands and do gibberish words with each other, I invented those words on the set. And when Raj is saying, “I just failed,” and I introduce him to our “ancestors” in paintings on the wall, that was similar to my own family....My own uncle had failed in 7th/8th grade. So I asked Mr. Chopra, ‘Can I use their real names in the movie?’”

6. Teja main hoon - Andaz Apna Apna

Apparently this dialogue, that is still used as a reference point for this film by many, was added at the end moment and completely improvised. Just one of the things that make this movie a cult comedy.

7. Permission leni chahiye thi - Gangs of Wasseypur

Huma's dialogue in this memorable scene wasn't a part of the script. But we loved that it was added because who doesn't vouch for consent?

8. Knife scene - Piku

Shoojit Sircar revealed that despite many takes, this scene wasn't looking right and so he took the actors aside and asked them to treat it like the end of the film. And as we know, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan turned it into one of the most memorable scenes in the film.

Which scene is your favourite?