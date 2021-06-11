Satish Shah, the actor who became a part of every single Indian household with his portrayal of Indravadan Sarabhai, is undoubtedly one of the finest we have seen on screen. But he is more than just one iconic role. He has made us laugh and cry on-screen and been in the industry for over 30 years.





Here are other roles of his over the years that have proven to be unforgettable:

1. Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro

An iconic film that changed how comedy films were viewed. Satish's role in this movie was a small yet memorable one as Municipal Commissioner D'Mello.

2. Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa

He played the role of a loveable father in this romantic comedy that will always be a part of our childhood.

3. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Who can forget Ajit Singh, the warm and happy-go-lucky counterpart to Baldev's cold stone personality.

4. Kal Ho Naa Ho

The OG Gujju, Satish Shah as Karshan Bhai Patel was the perfect pick for Rohit's dad and we'll never forget his performance.

5. Bhootnath

We saw him in a completely new avatar as J.J. Irani, a school Principal with some very memorable dialogues.

6. Main Hoon Na

Professor Rasai had a small role but god was it unforgettable! Famously known as the short-tempered professor to spits on his students, Satish Shah was brilliant in this role.

7. Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!

Satish played the role of Dr. Singhal in this family drama which was a staple in every desi household. Sweet and funny, we all wished we had a Dr. Singhal in our lives.

8. Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Ata Hai

Satish Shah played small yet significant role that immediately set him apart in this 1980 cult film.

Much more than just a stereotyped comic character, Satish Shah is an actor whose talent we are fortunate to have witnessed.