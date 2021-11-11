Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar is so painful that it heals. 10 years ago we went beyond the 'wrong-doing and the right-doing' where we discovered a complex phenomenon, apparently called love.

Rockstar is undeniably flawed, but isn't that how all humans are? The tale of love, longing and separation marks 10 years today and we'd like to share some lesser-known facts about Rockstar that will make you fall in love with the film a little more.

1. Imtiaz Ali's initial choice wasn't Ranbir Kapoor.

In the show No Filter Neha, Saif Ali Khan revealed that Imtiaz Ali offered him Rockstar, but they chose to do Love Aaj Kal eventually. If rumours are to be believed, Hrithik Roshan was also offered this masterpiece.

2. Ranbir Kapoor took guitar lessons for the film.

Ranbir actually learnt to strum a guitar. He claimed to enjoy music, but the fact that he couldn't play any instrument was his biggest disappointment. He also assured that he was in A. R. Rahman's studio to record each and every song in the film so that he could have a better understanding of the songs.

3. Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah is the original source of a qawwali in the film.

The trio Ranbir Kapoor, Imtiaz Ali and Mohit Chauhan premiered the film's music at the Dargah itself! In addition, music composer AR Rahman is a Hazrat Nizamuddin devotee who makes a point of visiting the Dargah whenever he is in Delhi.

4. Nargis Fakhri was oblivious of Bollywood when she signed the film.

The American model, who made her acting debut alongside Ranbir Kapoor in the romantic drama, agreed to do the film because she wanted to learn more about her parents' culture.

5. Shammi Kapoor's last appearance.

Renowned Bollywood superstar and Ranbir Kapoor’s grandfather played Ustad Jameel Khan, someone who first recognised the power in Janardan’s (Ranbir) voice. Shammi Kapoor marked his final appearance in this film as he died on August 14, 2011.

6. Rahman roped in Michael Jackson's lead guitarist in the film.

For the song Sadda Haq, A. R. Rahman sought the help of Orianthi Panagaris, the late Michael Jackson's lead guitarist.

7. The film went over budget.

According to reports, the original budget surpassed Rs. 15 crore (approx). The film already racked up a cost of Rs. 60 crore, despite the fact that it was meant to be completed within the estimated budget of Rs. 45 crore.

8. The movie was filmed in reverse.

The film was reportedly shot in reverse since the team didn't want to disrupt Ranbir's hairstyle continuity, therefore the climax with long hair was shot first.

Rockstar has hit our right heartstrings each time but isn't it the discomfort we are all grateful for?