The perfect costume can make or break a character's look in the movie. And directors and designers are known to spend a fair share of time, and budget, in finalizing the look for the lead cast. And in the following cases, the perfect look also burned a pretty large hole in the filmmakers' pockets:

1. Ra.One: ₹100 crore

At the time of its release, Ra.One broke the record for the most expensive Hindi film ever made. And the costume department had a big role to play in it. Because as per reports, a single superhero suit in the film cost approximately ₹4.5 crores. Since there were nearly 20 different superhero costumes used in the film, the collective cost came to ₹100 crores.

2. Bajirao Mastani: ₹50 lakh

From the iconic set of Aaina Mahal (inspired by Mughal-e-Azam) to custom-made jewelry worth ₹45 lakh, Sanjay Leela Bhansali once again left no stone unturned in creating this period drama. And as per reports, Deepika's costumes alone cost ₹50 lakh.

3. Krrish 3: ₹1 crore

Kangana Ranaut wore custom-made bodysuits for her role in the film. Each suit cost ₹10 lakh, bringing the total budget for just Kangana's costumes of 10 bodysuits to ₹1 crore.

4. Tevar: ₹75 lakh

Though the film's entire costume budget isn't known, a single song, Radha Nachegi, apparently cost ₹2 crores, of which ₹75 lakh was just the cost of Sonakshi Sinha's lehenga in the song.

5. Padmaavat: ₹20 lakh

Despite being embroiled in controversies, the film turned out to be a hit with the audience, with people raving about the performances, the set designs, and the brilliant costumes. Designed by Delhi-based designers Rimple and Harpreet Narula, one of the costumes weighed approximately 30 kgs, and cost ₹20 lakh. This was the costume Deepika wore for 100 days of the shoot.

6. Devdas: ₹15 lakh

At the time of its release, news about the exorbitant price of the film's sets (approximately ₹20 crores) overshadowed the fact Madhuri Dixit's outfits in the film cost nearly ₹15 lakh per piece. The outfits weighed between anywhere 10 to 30 kgs, and designers Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla won the National Award for their work in Devdas.

7. Jodhaa Akbar: ₹14 lakh

Made on an overall budget of ₹40 crores, Jodhaa Akbar won Neeta Lulla the National Award for Best Costume Design. Lulla, who designed not just for the lead pair, but for the entire cast, took over a year to prepare for the film. Reportedly, each costume that Hrithik wore cost ₹12 lakh, while Aishwarya's costumes cost ₹2 lakh each, excluding the price of the jewelry.

8. Kambakkht Ishq: ₹8 lakh (for one dress)

While everyone was quick to forget the film, it was much harder to forget that a single dress that Kareena wore in the film cost ₹8 lakh and was specially ordered from Paris by producer Sajid Nadiadwala. Reportedly the dress, that Kareena wore in the title song, was later gifted to her.

Talk about expensive fashion!