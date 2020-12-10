The Indian movie industry is a place of glamour and luxury. So, Bollywood actors make sure to spend a hefty amount of money to live that extravagant life. From their clothes to holidays to even the houses they live in, everything is super posh and pricey.

So, here are a few Bollywood actors who have super expensive houses -

1. Shah Rukh Khan

King Khan's bungalow popularly known as Mannat was brought by the actor in 2001 at a whopping ₹13.32 crore. It is a 6-storey high, a sea-facing house which is located at Bandstand in Bandra West is a heritage building and a tourist spot.

The house is one of the most expensive homes in the world and now is worth ₹200 crores.

2. Amitabh Bachchan

For more than three decades, Big B has been greeting his fans from all over the world from his house popularly known as Jalsa. The house costs between ₹100 and ₹120 crores. Even though Big B has four properties, he lives puts up in Jalsa. The house was not brought by him but gifted to him by Ramesh Sippy for acting in his movie, Satte Pe Satta.

Other than this house, Amitabh Bachchan owns three more properties known as Pratiksha, Janak and Vatsa.

3. Akshay Kumar

The Khiladi of Bollywood and wife Twinkle own a duplex home in Prime Beach Juhu which is priced at ₹80 crores.

The lavish home has a mesmerizing pond in the living room. It has been decorated with influential feminist art and smart décor all designed by Twinkle Khanna. The house has a purely nature based theme.

4. John Abraham

The actor resides in a penthouse named Villa In The Sky. The house which costs ₹60 crores has been designed by the actor's brother and architect Alan.

The 4,000-square-foot penthouse is located on the 7th and 8th floors of a residential complex in Bandra West. It is a combination of two older apartments into one modern, spacious two-level flat and terrace.

5. Hrithik Roshan

The actor's bungalow in Juhu by the name of Paras is worth ₹50 crores. The house has been specifically designed by architect Ashiesh Shah with a lot of customised inputs by Roshan.

The house has a foosball table, a billiards table and a vending machine that dispenses chocolates for Hrithik's two sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

6. Priyanka Chopra

Last year Priyanka Chopra and her husband and singer Nick Jonas brought a massive mansion worth $20 million in Encino which is an expensive area of the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles.

The house contains a two-lane bowling alley, a mirror-walled gymnasium, a wet bar, a movie theatre with a screen of IMAX proportions, and an indoor basketball court. There is also a lounge/games room underground with a pool table.

7. Shahid Kapoor

Last year, the actor brought himself a swanky duplex in Worli, Mumbai that is worth ₹56.6 crores.

The duplex is spread over the 42nd and 43rd floors of Tower B of the upscale Three Sixty West, which has luxury residences managed by The Ritz-Carlton. Shahid and Mira's spacious sea-facing abode will have a total area of 801.30 sq m, or 8,625 sq ft.

8. Shilpa Shetty

The actor's sea-facing house by the name of Kinara costs ₹100 Crores. It is one of the most expensive houses in India.

The house has quite a few massive art installations which steal the limelight in many of her pictures. The irregular stone structure in her living room, the hand-shaped stone structure in the garden or the giant horse in one of the corners. The actor has travelled across the world to pick antiques for her abode. She has also ensured that the abode is Feng Shui and Vastu-compliant.

Which celebrity house shocked you?