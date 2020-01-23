Margot Robbie of Wolf Of Wall Street fame and Emma Mackey from Sex Education, are not the same person. I keep telling myself that! But I can't help but get confused between these two talented women who seem to look exactly alike. So, I decided to create a flip album with their pictures to end this confusion or maybe make it worse.





P.S. The two are not related, at all.

Click to flip these images!

We aren't the only ones, Twitter agrees with us!

this is margot robbie’s face next to emma mackey’s (maeve from sex education) and honestly the resemblance is wtf pic.twitter.com/vYjSla1rY8 — ibcig 🌐 (@ibcig) January 20, 2020

am i the only who thinks emma mackey from sex education looks like margot robbie? pic.twitter.com/CJuRw6yUNX — eѕтeвan 🪐 (@estecedi) January 22, 2020

margot robbie vs emma mackey 😳😳

scary how similar they look pic.twitter.com/ZQPZXShgfe — ًliz (@loseitwill) January 18, 2020

Here are some more pictures to prove our point.

Same same but different. Emma Mackey doesn't think she looks like Margo Robbie and there are at least a million people who disagree with her.