Margot Robbie of Wolf Of Wall Street fame and Emma Mackey from Sex Education, are not the same person. I keep telling myself that! But I can't help but get confused between these two talented women who seem to look exactly alike. So, I decided to create a flip album with their pictures to end this confusion or maybe make it worse. 


P.S. The two are not related, at all. 

Click to flip these images!

Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

We aren't the only ones, Twitter agrees with us!

Here are some more pictures to prove our point. 

Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

Same same but different. Emma Mackey doesn't think she looks like Margo Robbie and there are at least a million people who disagree with her. 