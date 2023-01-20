Shark Tank is one of the most popular reality shows the Indian audience is experiencing at the moment. The second season has only brought in a fresh sense of curiosity and excitement for it. Especially because of the women led pitches that we get to see on the show!

Credit: Readers Fusion

ADVERTISEMENT Which is why we’ve curated a list of women led startups that have won our hearts over. Here, take a look for yourselves:

1. Anoushka Jolly, Kavach

Anoushka Jolly was the youngest entrepreneur to appear on Shark Tank. Jolly pitched a brilliant anti-bullying app by the name of Kavach, which ended up receiving an investment worth ₹ 50 lakhs!

Credit: Indian Express

2. Poonam Kasturi, Daily Dump

ADVERTISEMENT Poonam Bir Kasturi’s business Daily Dump sells unique terracotta composters, along with a few other composting accessories. And Namita Thapar offered to buy 4% equity of the company at ₹30 Lakhs and ₹50 Lakhs debt at 10% interest.

Credit: LinkedIn

3. Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi, Hoovu Fresh

Sisters Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Hoovu Fresh aims to deliver fresh flowers right from farms for occasions and pujas. And they ended up getting Peyush Bansal and Aman Gupta to invest a whopping ₹1 crore into their company!

Credit: Better India

4. Malvica Saxena, The Quirky Naari

Malvica Saxena’s The Quirky Naari, a fashion and footwear brand received ₹35 lakhs in funding for 15 percent equity from sharks Anupam Mittal and Vineeta Singh.

Credit: Your Story

5. Surabhi and Chetna Shah, Carragreen

This MIL and DIL duo started a biodegradable stationery and packaging solutions company together by the name of Carragreen. The judges on Shark Tank India invested ₹50 lakhs into the company. Talk about girl power!

ADVERTISEMENT Credit: Viestories

6. Ananya and Anushree Malloo, Nuutjob

Ahmedabad-based sisters Ananya and Anushree Malloo’s company Nuutjob creates intimate hygiene products for men. And they won a very cool deal of ₹25 lakhs for 20% equity on Shark Tank!

Credit: Fulmino Fan

7. Aditi Gupta, Menstrupedia

ADVERTISEMENT This super innovative, educational app, website and comic book by the name of Menstrupedia created and owned by Aditi Gupta and Tuhin Paul won a deal of ₹50 Lakhs for 20% equity by shark Namita Thappar. Menstrupedia aims to sensitize and destigmatize menstruation as topic in our society, and we’re pretty darn glad that these two thought of creating such an impactful business.

Credit: Fulmino Fan

8. Paradyes, Yushika Jolly

As we all recently saw, Yushika Jolly’s pitch for her Paradyes, a dynamic semi-permanent hair colour and hair care brand received some very interesting responses from the sharks. Which is why it’s no surprise that Paradyse got offered a solid ₹65 Lakhs for 2% Equity by judges Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh.

Credit: Sony LIV