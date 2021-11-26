The teaser for Ranveer Singh's 83 is out ahead of its trailer launch. It gives us a glimpse from 25th June 1983 in Lord's London, the greatest cricket match of Indian history.

The crowd cheers India Zindabaad, and the video ends with Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, catching the ball.

The trailer of the most awaited film will be released on November 30. Ranveer took to Instagram to share the teaser and wrote, "The story behind India's greatest victory. The greatest story. The greatest glory. '83 releasing in cinemas on December 24, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam."

Besides Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, we also have some great actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Saqib Saleem, Hardy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, and others.

The movie will be released on December 24.

You can watch the full video here.