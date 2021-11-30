The trailer for Ranveer Singh's 83 is finally here and it looks bloody awesome. And it's not just the looks of the cricketers who won us the World Cup in 1983, it's the way the movie looks like it understands cricket.

There's no jingoism, no heavy speeches, which Kapil Dev wasn't known for anyway. The trailer starts with India's match against Zimbabwe, where Kapil Dev came to the rescue with a counterattacking 175, a match that nobody outside the people present in the stadium that day saw, due to BBC strikes.

So, I for one, am looking forward to at least watching a fictionalised version of what happened on that day.

The trailer also features other members of the Indian 83 squad. We get to see K Srikkanth just smacking bowlers in the net because according to Kapil Dev, he just didn't know how to defend.

We also get a brief glimpse at Jiiva as K Srikkanth, Tahir Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, and Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma among others. Deepika Padukone also makes an appearance as Romi Bhatia, Kapil Dev's wife.

You can watch the trailer here:

At the end of the trailer, the filmmakers have used the name of the cricketers instead of the actors playing them, which is a very important gesture, considering this generation won't know much about a lot of legends in the squad and these players not only deserve to be known, they deserve to be celebrated.

83 will hit the theatres on the 24th of December, 2021.

All images are screenshots from the trailer.