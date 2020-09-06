It's not news that there are many animals who suffer at the hands of humans. While there are rescue homes for them, the only way for them to get a 'forever home' is by getting adopted.



And, let's be honest, everyone deserves a loving home. Especially after what they have been through.

A few celebrities who are ardent animal lovers have stepped up and adopted pets, changing not only the pet's but their lives too.



Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Nick Jonas

The couple recently adopted a rescue puppy, Panda. The actress took to Instagram to share her 'new family portrait.'

Taylor Swift

Taylor while filming for her video 'ME' couldn't help but fall in love with Benjamin Button who was, in fact, up for adoption.

Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid

The couple together adopted 'Dexter' who has now become their best buddy.

Billie Eilish

The singer welcomed a puppy that she adopted during the quarantine.



Raveena Tandon

Raveena never shies away from helping an animal in need. Till now she has adopted four dogs and a cat. All the while rescuing other animals.

Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson

Miley has always been an ardent supporter of adopting pets. This time, she and Cody adopted a rescue dog while in lockdown.

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen

When the couple came across the story of a doggo family being abandoned and living behind bars, they couldn't resist but bring one of them home.



Liam Hemsworth

Liam is not just a good actor but a good 'hooman' too. He has happily adopted two rescue dogs named Tani and Dora, who are now living their best lives with him.

Nina Dobrev

Back in 2017, Nina adopted Maverick from a non-profit animal rescue center and since then they have been together. She also runs an Instagram account by the handle @mrs.maverick, where Nina posts 'paw-some' pictures of them hanging out together.

Be a good human being, adopt don't shop.