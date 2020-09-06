It's not news that there are many animals who suffer at the hands of humans. While there are rescue homes for them, the only way for them to get a 'forever home' is by getting adopted.
And, let's be honest, everyone deserves a loving home. Especially after what they have been through.
A few celebrities who are ardent animal lovers have stepped up and adopted pets, changing not only the pet's but their lives too.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Nick Jonas
The couple recently adopted a rescue puppy, Panda. The actress took to Instagram to share her 'new family portrait.'
View this post on Instagram
Our new family portrait! Welcome to the family, Panda! We adopted this little rescue (soon he won’t be so little) just a few weeks ago. We can’t be sure but he seems to be a Husky Australian Shepard mix.... and those eyes... and the ears!!! ❤️😍❤️🐼❤️🐶 BTW @diariesofdiana wasn’t around for our little photoshoot, but we couldn’t leave our #1 girl out...so...we made it work! 😂 😉 @ginothegerman @pandathepunk @nickjonas @hollywood_huskies
Taylor Swift
Taylor while filming for her video 'ME' couldn't help but fall in love with Benjamin Button who was, in fact, up for adoption.
Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid
The couple together adopted 'Dexter' who has now become their best buddy.
Billie Eilish
The singer welcomed a puppy that she adopted during the quarantine.
Raveena Tandon
Raveena never shies away from helping an animal in need. Till now she has adopted four dogs and a cat. All the while rescuing other animals.
View this post on Instagram
On this friendship day ! Meet my best friends besides the human kinds! #friendshipday #friendsforever .Meet Chotu,came to live with us after a car ran over his head,lost both his eyes,after his hospital treatment,I brought him home.Puma,a tiny kitty roaming fearlessly on the streets of mumbai,just missing being run over.Now does dadagiri on the others at home.meet Cuddles the half Pomeranian and half indie found on a hot terrace left to die with other siblings by a breeder because he was not a pure breed! AdoptDontShop @petaindia
Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson
Miley has always been an ardent supporter of adopting pets. This time, she and Cody adopted a rescue dog while in lockdown.
John Legend & Chrissy Teigen
When the couple came across the story of a doggo family being abandoned and living behind bars, they couldn't resist but bring one of them home.
Liam Hemsworth
Liam is not just a good actor but a good 'hooman' too. He has happily adopted two rescue dogs named Tani and Dora, who are now living their best lives with him.
Nina Dobrev
Back in 2017, Nina adopted Maverick from a non-profit animal rescue center and since then they have been together. She also runs an Instagram account by the handle @mrs.maverick, where Nina posts 'paw-some' pictures of them hanging out together.
Be a good human being, adopt don't shop.