Irrespective of who they shared the screen-space with, these child actors stole the show every time they appeared on-screen, proving once again, that talent really knows no age:

1. Riva Arora in Kaali Khuhi

Riva Arora's latest stint in the preternatural horror Kaali Khuhi is another flag in a short but impressive filmography that includes films like URI: The Surgical Strike and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. A talented actor, Riva Arora never fails to impress with her expressions that speak volumes.

2. Aakshath Das in Serious Men

The undisputed star of this comedy-drama, Aakshath Das as Adi Mani did what few actors can stake a claim to - hold the audience's attention even when sharing screen space with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Precocious and innocent at the same time, Das was a joy to watch on-screen.

3. Vedant Sinha in The Family Man

As Atharv, Vedant Sinha instantly won over the audience with his quirky antics that were as funny as they were clever. In the middle of a show where the central plot focused on a possible terrorism threat, his random observations and cheeky statements left you equally shocked and amused.

4. Roman Davis in Jojo Rabbit

Roman Davis was a revelation in his role as Jojo, the 10-year-old Nazi 'supporter', whose accidentally encounter with a Jewish girl changes his view of Jews being 'evil'. Davis' brilliant, charming, and surprisingly nuanced performance, was easily one of the finest debuts of all time.

5. Archie Yates in Jojo Rabbit

Davis may have stolen the show, but Archie Yates, as his best friend Yorki, stole everyone's heart with his adorable, unbelievably cute, and delightful performance. The mere mention of his character is enough to bring a smile to your face.

6. Rudhraksh Jaiswal in Extraction

This Chris-Hemsworth action-thriller scored high on sleek action sequences but had an extremely predictable storyline. The unexpected delight was Rudhraksh Jaiswal's vulnerable act and effortless chemistry with Chris.

7. Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes

Millie Bobby Brown has been winning hearts ever since she first appeared on-screen as Eleven in Stranger Things. And with Enola Holmes, where she also served as producer, Millie firmly established herself as an actor who redefined natural screen presence. Let's just say, we sense a superstar in making!

8. Mohammad Samad in Tumbbad and Chhichhore

Samad first struck a chord with the audience as the young kid in Tumbbad. Samad struck the perfect balance between a hopeful son, eager to please his father and a scared child, forced to confront a demon. Later, his realistic performance in Chhichhore, as a young kid who succumbs to the pressure of performing well in exams, was highly impactful.

9.Talha Arshad Reshi in Hamid

Talha Reshi played the role of a young boy Hamid, whose accidental phonecall to an Indian soldier--who he believes to be God--becomes a reflection of Kashmir's harsh reality. Talha's heartbreakingly honest performance won him the National Film Award.

These talented artists really made ruling the silver screen a child's play!