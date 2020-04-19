Due to the coronavirus pandemic, India is under country-wide lockdown and the way things work have been disrupted. This has forced businesses to halt their operations temporarily, however, this is also the time when a number of companies are offering their services for free.

Here's a list of all the freebies that you can enjoy during the isolation days.

1. BSNL work from home plan offers free Internet to landline users.

To keep people connected to the world during the lockdown, BSNL has introduced a new [email protected] plan for its landline users.

Under this plan, the company is offering 5GB per day at the top speed of 10mbps. That's not all, users can also get 1GB space per e-mail ID with unlimited download and upload speeds.

2. Google is offering free access to premium Google Meet features.

To all the GSuite users, Google is offering all the premium features of Google Meet. Now, users will be able to use the service and conduct meetings and use extra features without paying for it. It service is available till September 1.

3. Apple is offering a 90-day free trial for video-editing software.

Apple's video editing software, Final Cut Pro X and Logic Pro X are now available with 90-day trial period. This is the first time Logic Pro X is getting the trial period.

4. Reliance Jio has got a lot of freebies for its users.

Jio has doubled the offered data and Jio-to-other minutes on all its prepaid data vouchers. Not just that, Jio users are also getting a free extension of incoming calls during the lockdown.

For Jio Fiber users, the company is offering doubled data benefits for its users. Reliance is also offering JioFibre at a speed of 10mbps to all its users at no additional cost.

5. Fitbit users can take benefit of a free 90-day trial for Fitbit Premium.

If you own a Fitbit, make sure you take benefit of the free Premium service which comes with customized programs, personalised health insights, advanced sleep tools, health guidance and more than 150 workouts from various fitness brands.

According to Fitbit, if Premium is not available in your region and you haven't tried Fitbit Coach yet, you can take a free 90-day trial.

6. Amazon Audible is giving away free audiobooks for children.

As part of the company's efforts, Audible is offering some free audiobooks to children and even teens. This offer will go throughout the duration of the pandemic.

7. Tinder is offering free Passport service to its users.

Tinder offers a feature called Passport that allows users to discover people from other cities by changing their location virtually. Normally the feature is available only to Plus and Gold users, however, Tinder is offering it free of cost to all its users until April 30.

8. Sony is offering free games for PS4 users.

Sony is offering games like Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune, Uncharted 2: Among Thieves, Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception and Journey to download for free until May 5th. Not just that, players will be able to keep the games once they have redeemed them.

9. Netflix is putting a lot of movies and shows on YouTube for free.

If you don't own a Netflix account, don't worry as the OTT platform has decided to upload some shows and movies on its YouTube channel.

Shows like Our Planet, Explained, Abstract: The Art of Design and Babies are uploaded on YouTube. One the other hand, movies like Chasing Coral, 13th, Knock Down the House, The White Helmets and Zion are also available to stream.

If you are bored at your house, you might want to try these services at least for once.