Director Hansal Mehta has become the talk of the town after the success of his web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. If you loved it, then here are some of his other TV shows and films that you should watch:

1. Khana Khazana

Remember this cookery show hosted by chef Sanjeev Kapoor? Well, Hansal Mehta directed this show and now we know why it had us hooked.

2. Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar!!

This film starred Manoj Bajpai and Tabu in lead roles and tells the journey of a young man who moves to Mumbai to improve his lifestyle.

3. Dus Kahaniyaan

This multi-starrer anthology film featured ten short films, one of which - titled High on the Highway and starring Jimmy Sheirgill and Masumeh Makhija, was directed by Hansal Mehta.

4. Shahid

Based on the life of lawyer and human rights activist Shahid Azmi, who was assassinated in 2010, this movie received great reviews. It also marked the start of Hansal's journey with Rajkummar Rao.

5. CityLights

Starring Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha in the lead roles, this remake of Metro Manila tells the story of a poor farmer who comes to Mumbai in search of a better life.

6. Aligarh

This cinematic masterpiece starring Manoj Bajpayee and Rajkummar Rao is a biography of Ramchandra Siras - a professor who was fired for being in a homosexual relationship.

7. Simran

This heist film stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular role, as a divorcee who loses her savings to a gambling addiction.

8. Bose: Dead/Alive

An ALTBalaji miniseries based on the 2012 book India's Biggest Cover-up, this historical drama starred Rajkummar Rao as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

9. Omerta

This crime drama film has Rajkummar Rao play the role of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, British terrorist of Pakistani descent and follow his involvement in the 1994 kidnappings of Westerners in India.

The director's next film, Chhalaang starring Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha will be releasing on Amazon Prime Video this Diwali.