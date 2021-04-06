Remember when we all sat and watched TV in the living room, advertisements and all? Well, there are some shows that have been airing since the good ol' days and have still managed to hold their own.

Here are some of our favourites:

1. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

This hilarious show on SAB TV started back in 2008 and is still running, with 3137 episodes and counting!

2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

This TV serial began in 2009 and has since aired 3372 episodes, it is also the fourth longest running Indian television soap opera in history.

3. Bigg Boss

The controversial Hindi version of this show has been on-air since 2006 and is still very much an annual event.

4. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya

While the first season of this show began in 2010 and went off air in 2017, the second season began in 2020 and reclaimed the fame.

5. Kaun Banega Crorepati

This iconic game show began back in 2000 and has since been hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, except for the third season which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.

6. Crime Patrol

This show began back in 2003 and has had 5 seasons since then. It is the longest-running reality crime television series in India and an Indian household favourite.

7. Sasural Simar Ka

This much-loved show began back in 2011 and actually wrapped up in 2018. However, it is all set to return on-screen in April, 2021.

8. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

Last but not the least, the longest running game show in Indian history, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa began back in 1995 and has been presented by many musicians over the years including Sonu Nigam (1995-2000), Amaan Ali Khan and Ayaan Ali Khan (2000-01), Shaan (2001-06), Aditya Narayan (2007-09, 2014-2019), Purab Kohli (2010), Manish Paul (2010, 2020) and Javed Ali (2012-2013).

How many of these have you watched?