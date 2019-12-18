Winters are here and its time to cuddle up in a warm blanket with your BFF as you binge-watch romantic series online. So this weekend, give in to your sappy-cravings and watch shows that prove that you can always fall in love again and that the heart never grows old. From Bade Acche Lagte Hain to Younger, here are our favourite picks.

1. Mere Dad Ki Dulhan

Starring Varun Badola, Anjali Tatrari, and Shweta Tiwari, this show focuses on the relationship between a young girl and her father as she tries to help him fall in love again. From helping him use dating apps to getting him to accept his feelings, Varun and Anjali's relationship is heartwarming. And so is the relationship that he soon begins to share with Shweta, with a lot of encouragement from his daughter. You can watch this online on SonyLIV.

2. Hum Tum And Them

This Zee5 original starring Shweta Tiwari and Akshay Oberoi follows a two single parents who are ready to take a second chance at love. The problem? Their kids aren't that fond of them or each other, causing a lot of problems for the two. While everything else is chaotic, their love for each other holds them through the storm.

3. Friends From College

A group of Harvard alumni in their 40s have a reunion of sorts, only to realise that they might still be in love with each other's spouse. Resulting in a lot of confusion and misadventures, this show proves that even adults don't have it all figured out. You can catch this show on Netflix.





Disclaimer: Watch this one with an open mind.

4. Bade Acche Lagte Hain

This 2011 show with Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor in lead roles was ahead of its times as it portrayed the feeling of falling in love all over again. The Ekta Kapoor soap successfully aired on Sony for three years, and is now available on SonyLIV.

5. Last Tango in Halifax

This BBC British comedy was actually inspired by the screenwriter's mother's second marriage. The story follows a couple in their 70s who are childhood friends but meet again via Facebook and fall in love. Watch this adorable romance on Amazon Prime.

6. Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain

A story of love, betrayal and marriage, this AltBalaji web series by Goldie Behl and Ekta Kapoor stars some of the most popular faces in Indian television. Ronit Roy and Gurdeep Kohli play a married couple with daughters who seem happy until the husband falls in love with Mona Singh. Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain tackled the concept of extramarital affairs in a non-judgemental light.

7. Younger

With Sutton Foster, Hillary Duff and Nico Tortorella in lead roles, this show follows a divorced woman in her 40s whois navigating through life, her career and falling in love with a 26-year-old tattoo artist. You can watch it on Hotstar.

8. Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat

Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor come together once again to re-create their magical chemistry on AltBalaji in Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat. Ram plays a recovering alcoholic who falls in love with his counsellor played by Sakshi during a detox trip.

9. Romance Is a Bonus Book

This adorable Korean show on Netflix follows the journey of a divorced woman who falls in love with her childhood friend years later.

Which one are you watching this weekend?