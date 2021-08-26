Sunny Leone aka Karenjit Kaur Vohra, who likes to go by the name Karen, has always been honest and unabashed during interviews. She carries her past with pride and has come a long way in Bollywood, a testimony to her hard work.

From brutally honest comebacks to words of wisdom, here are some of our favourite Sunny replies that deserve to be on big posters.

1. This interview by TV journalist Bhupendra Chaubey in 2016 definitely tops the list, as Sunny called him out when he asked if her past 'haunts' her. He made some very sexist remarks at her former career as an adult film star and Sunny was having none of it.

You're the only person. It's the press and the media that says holding back or haunt. I've never said haunt. I've never said held back. I am not held back. Maybe I don't know yet. Maybe one day I get to work with somebody who is this huge star. At this moment, I don't know any better so it doesn't affect my life

2. But Sunny had such a good comeback up her sleeve when he said, "If the clock is turned back then would you still do what you did?"

Everything I have done in my life has led me to this seat. It's a chain reaction that happens. Everything is a stepping stone to something bigger and better or you want it to be bigger and better. That's what life is all about. When you are young you make decisions which lead you to who you are as an adult and that's just the way I worked!

3. When he made this increadibly unnecssary comment about how all women in India see her as a threat, because she'll steal their husbands, she shut him down in a second.

Sorry ladies, I don't want your husbands. I have my own.

4. And then he had the audacity to say this, “I'm wondering whether I'm being morally corrupted because I'm interviewing you.” But Sunny, being the badass she is, said she could just walk away.

I can leave if you want me to.

5. Years later, she was once again asked about that interview, and her answer was just as impressive as before.

There is a moment when he said something and I was about to get up and go, but he said, ‘No, sit down’,” I firmly believe in the idea that I will never let anybody get the best of me. If I had walked out of that interview, everything he said about me would have been true. It would have been the confirmation of everything he (insinuated) on that stage.

6. In another interview, Sunny was asked about her 'notorious' past and her response deserves so much respect.

I don't think I would ever disown my past because my past is which has brought me here. And it's not that somebody forced me to do anything that I didn't want to at that moment in time in my life

7. Sunny responding to the comments that were made when she adopted her daughter is one of our favourite interviews. Many targeted the actor, saying a former adult film star couldn't raise a family but she couldn't care less.

I didn’t see those comments at the time because I was busy doing what any mother does — taking care of her child. I don’t think that it would affect me in any way, because they’re not living in my house or my head. They don’t know of my intentions in my life, or towards my daughter. If anything, they should be happy that a child was going into a loving and safe home, and maybe we should take care of millions of other kids who are looking for a home.

8. When asked about the trolls that attack her, Sunny said she has a simple way of dealing with them.

My advice is to push pass the hatred. Don't stop what you are doing. Keep posting fun things about who you are and what you love to do. Don't read the comments. The haters will find another target, so don't let it get to you. Some of us have opted out of social media. My advice to them is, come back, guys. I want to see your pictures of the fun things that you do. Don't let the .05 percent of haters spoil the fun.

9. She just couldn't let them get to her, could she?

People write all sorts of crazy stories about me. I mean, every single day there’s some crazy story about me. If I had started worrying about them, I would have probably packed my bags and left for the US already

10. When people protested Sunny, she gave them a befitting reply.

I wish people would react to things that actually count. Why do you want to waste money on a parade protesting against Sunny Leone? Please use that money to buy books for kids.

11. And when the protests happened again, she said this:

I’m waiting for Obama to make a speech about me.

12. When an interviewer asked her about Vidya Balan and she immediately shared how much she loved her, because women support other women.

Somebody give her the crown she deserves!