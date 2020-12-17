Sonu Sood has attained a special place in our hearts over the course of the pandemic - he's arranged buses for migrants to go home, he's mortgaged his houses to help the underprivileged, and he's also raised money for patients of serious diseases. All of this has people labelling him a hero.

But an ad from 1997, where he plays the iconic Nagraj from Raj Comics, is pretty much proof that he was always a superhero. Just look at him!

And here he's fighting for justice, 90s effects and all. The ad was for the famous comics that still hold an important place in many of our hearts.

Here's another shot of him going ham on a bad guy.

Watch the ad below!

People on Twitter were mighty impressed as well!

@SonuSood Although this is just an advertisement.https://t.co/P2UbrKeNfu



But all that you did during the pandemic really makes you a superhero. #SonuSood — Lalit Mehra (@beingLucky) December 16, 2020

Just found out Sonu has been a hero right from 1997.@SonuSood "Clark kent-ing" game is so on point, fighting crime all the time. — vamadevanvivek (@vamadevanvivek) December 9, 2020

It all makes sense now.