Irrfan is not with us anymore. The actor extraordinaire had every emotion in his quiver. He didn't just play the character, he made it his own and delivered it with aplomb. Be it the docile uncle in Lunchbox or the revenge-thirsty dacoit in Paan Singh Tomar, he delivered these roles like no one could. There wasn't any genre of cinema, that Irrfan didn't do justice to.





Just check out his legacy with this genre-wise list of his films:

Drama:

Kamla Ki Maut (1989)

Drishti (1990)

Ek Doctor Ki Maut (1990)

Pita (1991)

Karamati Coat (1993)

Purush (1994)

Bada Din (1998)

The Goal (2000)

Pratha (2002)

Kali Salwaar (2002)

Gunaah (2002)

Haasil (2003)

Shadows of Time (2004)

Road to Ladakh (2003)

Yun Hota Toh Kya Hota (2006)

The Namesake (2006)

Apna Asmaan (2007)

Tulsi (2008)

Mumbai Meri Jaan (2008)

Hisss (2010)



Haider (2014)

Qissa (2015)

Doob - No Bed of Roses (2017)

The Song of Scorpions (2017)

Puzzle (2018)

A still from Haider.

Crime:

Salaam Bombay! (1988)

Maqbool (2003) The Bypass (2003) Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets (2005) Chamku (2008) Right Yaaa Wrong (2010) Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns (2013) Inferno (2016) Ghaath (2000)

A still from Maqbool.

Adventure/Drama:

The Warrior (2001)

Bokshu the Myth (2003)

Haathi Ka Anda (2002)

Life of Pi (2012)

The Jungle Book (2016)

A still from Life of Pi.

Thriller/Mystery:

Kasoor (2001)

Dhund: The Fog (2003)

Chehraa (2005)

The Film (2005)

Deadline: Sirf 24 Ghante (2006)

New York (2009)

Yeh Saali Zindagi (2011)

7 Khoon Maaf (2011)

Talvar (2015)

Madaari (2016)

A still from Madaari.

Action:

Footpath (2003)

Aan: Men at Work (2004)

Charas: A Joint Effort (2004)

The Killer (1989)

Sainikudu (2006)

Acid Factory (2009)

Knock Out (2010)

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

D-Day (2013)

Gunday (2014)

Jurassic World (2015)

Jazbaa (2015)

A still from The Amazing Spider-Man.

Comedy/Drama:

7½ Phere (2005)

The Darjeeling Limited (2007)

Sunday (2008)

Krazzy 4 (2008)

Dil Kabaddi (2008)

Billu (2009)

Thank You (2011)

Piku (2015)

Hindi Medium (2017)

Qarib Qarib Single (2017)

Blackmail (2018)

Karwaan (2018)

Angrezi Medium (2020)

A still from Karwaan.

Romance:

Life in a Metro (2007)

Partition (2007)

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

New York, I Love You (2008)

The Lunchbox (2013)

A still from The Lunchbox.

Biopic:

Mighty Heart (2007)

Paan Singh Tomar (2012)

A still from Paan Singh Tomar.

He was truly a gem who could mould himself into any character and genre and give it his own take.