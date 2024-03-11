When the nominations for Oscars 2024 were out (and about), we were hoping to see big things. We did not know that a dog in a bow would be one of them. We did not know that a dog at the Oscars would be one of them… at all. The last time we cared this much about a dog in entertainment, it was Tuffy from Hum Aapke Hain Koun – solely because he was a recurring question on KWK’s rapid fire. This time, thought, it’s about Messi, the dog who stole the show at the Academy Awards.

Messi, a border collie, who’s apparently everyone’s favourite at this point (which makes sense), played a service dog in Anatomy of a Fall. But there he was, sitting with the rest of the actors in the audience’s seats at the 96th Academy Awards. The thing that stuck with most fans was his poise, and ease of being. It was as if he came there knowing that he deserves all of it – and he does, no doubt about that. However, the sheer confidence was inspiring.

Of course, we cannot not have sweet and wholesome moments when there’s a dog around. Especially, when it’s at the Oscars. So there were a number of those. Like him clapping after Robert Downey Jr’s speech – we understand cuts, but hey, the visuals were fun. Also, this is one of those wild things from this year. 2024 already looks very happening after this one event.

The internet surely agrees.

Ryan Gosling’s face lighting up after he sees Messi, the dog from Anatomy of a Fall, clapping on the big screen at the Oscars LOL pic.twitter.com/maKz53vAHp — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 11, 2024

they really had Messi, the dog from Anatomy of a Fall, applauding Robert Downey Jr. after his acceptance speech lol #Oscars pic.twitter.com/XBrxoAPGq2 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 11, 2024

When even the dog can tell when it's a bad joke. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/n2py8iBOVS — Shamindri De Sayrah (@Shami1412) March 11, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

me if i was at the oscars and i catched a glimpse of messi the dog

pic.twitter.com/AmWDDWt5w6 — g🪐 (@dressed4funeral) March 11, 2024

He looking for whoever was hating on him https://t.co/couH3TgNcf — not paul (atreides) (@paulswhtn) March 10, 2024

This may be the best thing about this year’s Oscars.