If you've watched, or even glanced at a Hindi soap opera, you'd know that they come up with some truly 'innovative' plots. After all, you don't always see a protagonist turn into a fly, a gorilla fall in love with a heroine, or the truly iconic, watch a laptop being washed with liquid soap. 

Gopi Bahu washing laptop
Source: Daily Bhaskar

And these soap operas even try to keep up with the latest happenings across the globe. 

Like the time when the writers of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum incorporated coronavirus in the plotline.  

Kahan Hum Kahan Tum
Source: Hotstar

In the show, a 'supervirus' kills the infected person in 48 hours and is rapidly spreading among the citizens. But there is a cure - antibodies found in the heroine's extremely rare blood type. 

Coronavirus patients
Source: Film Companion

This particular episode aired early in March and is now available on Hostar. Of course, the reality is quite different now, but Twitterati was quick to comment on the 'striking similarities': 

There was even a Twitter battle on which show will better incorporate Coronavirus: 

In the world of Hindi soap operas, the reality is never stranger than fiction! 