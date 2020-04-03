If you've watched, or even glanced at a Hindi soap opera, you'd know that they come up with some truly 'innovative' plots. After all, you don't always see a protagonist turn into a fly, a gorilla fall in love with a heroine, or the truly iconic, watch a laptop being washed with liquid soap.

And these soap operas even try to keep up with the latest happenings across the globe.

Like the time when the writers of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum incorporated coronavirus in the plotline.

In the show, a 'supervirus' kills the infected person in 48 hours and is rapidly spreading among the citizens. But there is a cure - antibodies found in the heroine's extremely rare blood type.

This particular episode aired early in March and is now available on Hostar. Of course, the reality is quite different now, but Twitterati was quick to comment on the 'striking similarities':

I'm 99 percent sure this hero is going to singlehandedly invent a cure in the next one week. Maybe he'll share it with us offscreen and this is how the world will survive. Not with a bang or a whimper but a dramatic dialogue about true love being the greatest vaccine of all. — so soft (@npueu) March 3, 2020

R u sure the evil aunt didn't hire someone to sneeze into the heroine's face? Three times over that too — sodabattilsambu (@sodabattilsambu) March 3, 2020

my mother is watching a hindi serial where the mc’s blood is the cure to the corona virus and her husband got infected and died but she screams at him to live and the dude just comes back clearly no one doing it like indians 😌 — 𝐢𝐬𝐡 🦋 ceo of kurkure™️ (@rinzhas) March 13, 2020

Sigh!!! I just switched on tv to this glorious nonsense... karma only — prats (@prats_39) March 11, 2020

She will be cured by laser beams emitted from goddess eyes — Yungwan (@Gunmaster_G9) March 4, 2020

There was even a Twitter battle on which show will better incorporate Coronavirus:

This is not kahan hum Kahan tum Jahan supervirus ke name se drama karein..... This is purely for awareness. — Shivin (@shivin_1902) March 24, 2020

Trying to degrade another show just so that your show looks good. Woww!! Yrkkh has some good fd. They know that's the only way their show can look slightly presentable. — Love_Rhea06 (@LRhea06) March 26, 2020

In the world of Hindi soap operas, the reality is never stranger than fiction!