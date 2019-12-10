Recently a viral video of a middle-aged Indian man calling Hasan Minhaj 'anti-Indian' has given the internet a good, laugh.

For his recent episode of The Patriot Act, Hasan Minjah took to the streets to ask people for their opinion on Asian-American voters in the presidential lelections.

When he was disrupted by a middle-aged man wearing a bright yellow kediyu and dhoti along with a tricolour pagdi screaming:

Hasan! You’re anti-Indian man. You are not respecting our Indian! Modi! Go Modi! You should respect Modi, India and Hindus.

After saying all that, the man who was calling our homeboy Hasan "anti- Indian" wanted to get a picture with him, within a few seconds. Watch the full video here:

Indian political discourse in 2019. pic.twitter.com/RdQkP7WwlT — Hasan Minhaj (@hasanminhaj) December 9, 2019

Here is what Twitter thinks about this whole situation:

I HAVE NEVER SEEN A BETTER DIPICTION OF PEAK INDIANNESS IN UNDER 32 SECONDS 😂 — Kriti Upadhyaya (@KritiUpadhyaya9) December 10, 2019

From anti Indian to bonding over the shame of Sac town in 30 seconds 😂 — Bryan Heal (@bryanheal) December 10, 2019

Please tell the man if India is so nationalist why he is living in America instead of India — M Ahmed (@MAhmedCR77) December 10, 2019

I love Hasan. He was definitely one of the best Daily Show correspondents and his new show is great. — Keith Bos (@KeithBos3) December 10, 2019

The sad part is I kinda expect this from every man wearing that dress now a days 😂 — akshat sharma (@akshat01) December 9, 2019

Itna jaldi to hamare modi ji bhi color nahi chodte bhai😂 — shailendra sisodiya (@spsisodiya45) December 10, 2019

5 years ago this would've ended in blows....the discourse is much better now 😜 https://t.co/xmPbukYsps — Akash Banerjee (@TheDeshBhakt) December 10, 2019

Modi supporters are basically brown Trump supporters. — Hoichi The Earless (@HoichiDEarless) December 9, 2019

Anti Modi isn’t Anti India. And I don’t understand how standing up for human rights etc can be viewed as anti Indian. Anti Hindu is just playing the victim card. In this day of Modi even the fasting and protests by Mahatma Gandhi would have been labeled Anti Indian — Ali Mohammed (@StandwithAli) December 10, 2019

