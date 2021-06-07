Netflix's latest thriller, Haseen Dillruba just dropped its teaser and it has us pleasantly intrigued.

Starring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane in lead roles, the teaser introduces these interesting characters in this short clip. The film also stars Aditya Srivastava and Daya Shankar Pandey in prominent roles.

This murder mystery is about a wife, who is a suspect in her husband's murder. And as she begins unraveling the truth about their marriage, things only get more complicated.

We catch a glimpse of these talented actors playing some powerful characters.

Watch the teaser here:

This film is slated to release on Netflix on July 2.

All images are screenshots from the teaser.