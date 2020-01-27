Ayushmann Khurrana has been all the buzz since the trailer of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan hit the internet. And why wouldn't it? Ayushmann in a nose ring is a whole mood! I don't mean to go overboard but damn, that man can carry off anything.

In the latest song of the film, Gabru Ayushmann plans a grad entry and we get a glimpse of his minimalistic triangle tattoo. This may be the first time an actor has embraced being a millennial so well, can you blame me for crushing so hard?

If you haven't seen the song yet, you really should because that 'chuski' moment has my heart racing a million times an hour.

His chemistry with Jitendra Kumar is only making him more attractive. Thank the gods for an actor who can sing, dance, and romance all while looking SEXY AF.

Go ahead and watch the video to fully embrace the hotness Ayushmann in this song.

And also this, the kiss that has us totally in love with this new couple.

Step aside Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana pulled this gender bender look better than you.