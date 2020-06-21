Apart from acting, Sushant Singh Rajput was a man of many hobbies. He was into astronomy, philosophy, everything science and even bikes.

So, a throwback picture of the actor is now resurfacing on the internet. This picture was picked up from his Facebook account where he could be seen with a second hand, modified Honda CBR.

In the caption, he informed his fans that he bought the bike with the money he earned by giving tuitions to engineering students.

Sushant in previous interviews had mentioned how he loved bikes and he and cricketer MS Dhoni bonded over it while he was working on his biopic.

Even though my schedule does not allow me to ride my bike often in Mumbai, I don’t miss a chance to ride it whenever I can. Dhoni is also extremely passionate about bikes, just like me.

The actor passed away on June 14th at the age of 34.

If you or someone you know are suffering from depression, experiencing suicidal thoughts, or just need someone to talk to, remember that help is just a phone call away. Reach out to the following helplines in India. BMC mental health helpline: 022-24131212 (available 24X7), Vandrevala Foundation: 186-02662345/180-02333330 (24x7) or AASRA: 91-9820466726 (available 24X7).