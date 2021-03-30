If there's anything that screams being an actor, then it's their plush vanity vans. Be it Bollywood or Hollywood, actors spend lavishly to customize their vans.

For comfort or for a show, who really knows? But one thing is for sure, these actors have really dedicated their money and time to stand apart.

Putting the vanity in vans, some of these vans costs more than we can earn in two lifetimes.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh's vanity van is exactly what a king deserves. Designed by car designer Dilip Chhabria and worth 4 crores, his vanity van is nothing less than a scene out of a sci-fi movie.

Well equipped with gadgets and technology. This 14 meters long Volvo BR 9 is the stuff dreams are made of.

Alia Bhatt

This disco-themed vanity van is nothing short of a magical spell. With asymmetrical mirrors and incorporating her love for reading, the designing of the vanity van was done by interior designer, Gauri Khan.

Allu Arjun

Before we get into technicalities, did you know that Allu Arjun's Falcon has lights in the fan which change as per his mood?

The jet-black vanity is worth a whopping 7 crores and is made on the Bharat Benz chassis while it's designed by Reddy Customs.

Ajay Devgn

If you look at it once, you'll remember it forever because of its striking design.

And, just by looking at it, you may not be able to guess it but this van has a whole gym inside it along with a big screen.

Salman Khan

Salman's vanity van screams of him because it has his graphic artwork all over it. Just like SRK's, even Salman's van is designed by DC.

Sleek, efficient, and posh, the van is worth 4 crores as well.

Ritesh Deshmukh

Reportedly, Ritesh's love for the colour white is translated in his vanity van as it seems to be a dominant colour.



As it turns out, Dilip Chhabria also designed his van and has used simplicity and elegance to give it a fine touch.

Hrithik Roshan

If you want to know how Hrithik Roshan is as a person, you should take a look at his vanity van. The van is made in such a way that hints at being tech-savvy and futuristic. The interiors have blue, black and white lights which will make you feel you're at a club having a good time.



Varun Dhawan

Varun's vanity is all about elegance, and class. With minimalistic designs and elegant furniture, his van seems to have a different charm altogether.

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu's vanity is worth 8 crores and there's a reason why. I mean, he just has to push a button and a separate square space in the van opens up. How cool is that.





Talk about giving MIB vibes.

Well, if you look at it, the vanity van business sure is booming.