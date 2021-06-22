Chennai Super Kings captain, MS Dhoni has always been a trendsetter. From sporting shoulder-length hair to shaving off his hair completely, he's never shied away from experimenting.
And now, his latest look has fans falling in love with his moustache. Images from Dhoni's vacation with his family have surfaced and people can't stop gushing over his new 'Thala' moustache.
Twitter is comparing the actor's look to Ajith Kumar's signature moustache and they're not wrong.
He sure knows how to carry it off.