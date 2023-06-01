Ten years ago, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani came and went, but stayed as this mithai-ka-dabba with so many memories to unwrap, each time we watch it. It’s fun, wholesome, and talks about everything that matters in the 20s – all of this wrapped in Dharma’s glamour. So its ten year celebration also marked the reunion of Bunny, Naina, Aditi and Avi.

Ayan Mukerji shared pictures of the reunion, with actors and the rest of the team. And it weirdly felt like those characters coming to life. We missed seeing Taran, though. The pictures, however, reminded people a lot of the scenes from the film from their Manali trip.

It’s weird when a movie or a show that we love ends, we keep going back to them for how they made us feel. YJHD made too many of us feel too many emotions, and that’s not going to change for a long time. If anything, this reunion and these pictures made us want a sequel – whatever that would look like.

The internet truly loves it.

i got my yjhd cast reunion without even asking for it🥹 i love my life💙 pic.twitter.com/HOnYHHQz04 — jash. (@humtummiley) June 1, 2023

YJHD REUNION OH MY GODDDD 😭😭😭💙💙💙💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/RenCxQPTH4 — tara (@saurnaurr) June 1, 2023

Yjhd reunion was exactly what I needed rn. — ajeeb. (@hokyarahahaii) June 1, 2023

Never in my wildest dreams i expected a YJHD reunion 😭❤️



10 YEARS OF YJHD#RanbirKapoor #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/mvHJZylFW1 — pratishtha. (@ranbirsfavchild) June 1, 2023

“Kya jaldi-jaldi badhe ho gaye na hum!“