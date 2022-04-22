It won't come as a surprise if someday a survey shows that the first thought a parent has after seeing their newborn is "Humara bacha Engineer/Doctor banega." Well, at least in India.

Parents usually have a decided "safe" job path for their children, or occasionally a career that they themselves could not pursue. As a consequence, when children grow up and make their own decisions, a conflict arises.

Many of us have been there, as have several well-known celebrities who went against their parents' wishes to pursue their desired career.

1. Mallika Sherawat

Mallika talked about how she battled patriarchy in her community during an interview. The actor ran away from home as her parents disapproved of her pursuing acting as a career. Her father threatened to disown her if she pursued acting because he believed it would bring shame to the family. Mallika decided to rebel by dropping his surname.

2. Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has opened out about leaving home at a young age to pursue a career in the film industry and how it has impacted her relationship with her family. Her father wanted her to become a doctor, she revealed.

3. Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan's legacy will live on in Hindi cinema, but he didn't have an easy road to his dreams. In fact, his family never imagined he would pursue a career as an actor. In an interview, he stated that because he comes from a traditional feudal family, there was no question of him becoming an actor.

4. Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan would not have been a star had he followed his parents' advice and studied engineering. The actor, who is the son of director Tahir Hussain, revealed that despite being from a film family, they were opposed to him joining Bollywood as they believed it "was not a good place to be".

5. Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte, who has made a name for herself in Hindi cinema, confessed that her father thought acting was a "brainless occupation." She stated in an interview that her father had told her that the work would make her "depressed at the age of 30," which she found upsetting.

6. Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan made her acting debut four years ago in the film Kedarnath. At first, her father and and an actor himself, Saif Ali Khan, didn't seem to approve of her career decision. In an interview with DNA, he admitted to being "a little nervous" about the Sara becoming an actor because it isn't the most stable profession.

7. Karisma Kapoor

It is a well-known fact that women in the Kapoor family usually do not act. But, despite the fact that it allegedly did not sit well with Randhir Kapoor, Karisma chose to begin her acting career at the age of 15.

8. Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer's parents were also quite religious with her as she grew up, and becoming a movie star was not a realistic goal for someone like her. When she suggested the idea to her parents, they flatly rejected it. Her mother, according to the actor, wanted her to fail so she could come home.

9. Katy Perry

Katy grew up in a household with rigorous standards of conduct, having been raised by two pastors. The singer has spoken candidly about her strict religious upbringing, revealing that her parents were concerned about some of her career choices.

10. Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez has stated that she moved out of her parents' house as a teen in order to pursue a career in show business, which her parents did not approve of it. They told her that what she was doing was foolish and that she didn't stand a chance because Latinos were frequently subjected to racism and stereotypes.

11. Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise's father discouraged him from pursuing a career in acting and instead urged him to become a Catholic priest. He was originally training to become a Catholic priest before joining the entertainment world.

12. Dwayne Johnson

Despite his accomplishments, The Rock's father, Rocky "Soul Man" Johnson, who was a renowned wrestler in the '90s, had no desire for his son to become a wrestler. Dwayne previously stated that they had the most heated argument over this.

We're glad these celebrities overcame all barriers to pursue their dreams; else, the world would be devoid of such talent.