Interviews are an integral part of promotions and building of parasocial relationships. Audiences can get a glimpse of their favorite actor's carefully curated personality, while the actors get to solidify their presence in consciousness.

Although most celebrities have a PR team cherry-picking their image and answers in front of the audiences. However, there are rare moments when celebrities give the most candid and brutally honest responses towards each other. Here is a list of some of those instances:

1. Anurag Kashyap and Karan Johar

Celebrated director Anurag Kashyap is one of the last people to be a Koffee With Karan guest. However, his presence on the show was lauded for being extremely candid and honest.

I resented anyone who had anything that I felt I didn't have...You were to me, like, these rich kids who have struggled in Malabar Hills.

- Anurag Kashyap, filmmaker

Kashyap owned up to Johar, to his face, that he despised the former for his privilege as a filmmaker. He honestly said that he blamed specific people for his own lack of connections and opportunities. Hence, he hated Karan Johar at a time, the anti-thesis of Hindi art cinema.

2. Tapasee Pannu and Kangana Ranaut

The two talented, curly-haired, and opinionated women butt heads due to their differing stances. They have had ugly Twitter fights and interview moments.

Double filter...she can get herself in serious trouble all the time.

- Taapsee Pannu, Actor

During the promotions of Manmarziyan, Tapasee Pannu said that she would gift Ranaut a double filter to mince her words. The answer left Anurag Kashyap and Vicky Kaushal in splits.

3. Naseeruddin Shah and Shatrugun Sinha

The legendary actor, Naseeruddin Shah, is extremely possessive about his art. Cinema fills his stomach but theatre fulfills his heart. Hence, he has openly criticized actors switching to theatre from stagnant Bollywood careers.

Kai saare jo jinka filmon ka daur khatam ho chuka hai, woh ab theatre par ehsaan karna chaah rahe hain, ki bhai hum bhi theatre me kaam karenge. Sinha sahab aate hain theatre me, bohot ehsaan karte hain. Aur kai saare jo failed film actors hain woh theatre me ab aana chaah rahe hain, pata nahi kyun.

- Naseeruddin Shah, Actor

He criticised the presence of "retired" and "failed" actors, namely Shatrugun Sinha, who treat theatre as a mere hobby below Bollywood.

4. Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan

Kangana Ranaut is unapologetically the flag-bearer *wink* of honest roasts. Very few have been spared from the comments of Ranaut.

Tum aur tumhare pitaji ke paas toh duniya bhar ka paisa hai.

- Kangana Ranaut, Actor

Her iconic Aap Ki Adaalat interview was a scathing roast against Hrithik Roshan. She called him out for all of his claims, privliege and gave the internet a number of memes for years.

5. Rajkummar Rao and Sonam Kapoor

Rajkummar Rao is one of the best performers in Hindi Cinema, known for his wit and talent. Sonam Kapoor, on the other hand, is known more for her fashion and interview moments than acting.

Throughout this interview, Rajkummar kept trying to educate Sonam about her privilege and roasting her approach to PR over quality storytelling.

6. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday

The age-old debate of nepotism vs outsiders is prevalent in Bollywood. While the outsiders discuss their struggles of auditioning for a background character, the star kids struggle with their weight loss or glow up journeys to become a destined star.

Jahan hamare sapne poore hote hain wahan inka struggle shuru hota hai.

- Siddhant Chaturvedi, Actor

At the Roundtable Talk with Rajeev Masand, Ananya Panday started defending her star-kid status by saying how she and her father have struggled because the latter never went on Koffee With Karan. The response flabbergasted outsiders on the table, only for Siddhant Chaturvedi to have his iconic mic drop moment.

7. Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor

This is a hilarious moment where Katrina Kaif executed the Bambi quote, "If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say nothing at all".

The interviewer asked Katrina what is a good trait Ranbir has, that her other co-stars do not. Her response was an awkward silence for almost a minute.

8. Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan

Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan have been an appreciated pairing since Atrangi Re. However, the actor is only known for being extremely honest and professional in interviews.

During his only appearance on Koffee With Karan, with Sara Ali Khan, Karan asked him if he prefers working with Sonam Kapoor or Sara. In a hilariously brutal way, Dhanush picked Sonam, leaving Sara speechless.

9. Aamir Khan and Karan Johar

Koffee With Karan tends to bring out the shady side of celebrities, one of them being Aamir Khan.

Actually, when you started your show, I didn't know you very well. And whatever little I knew of you, I didn't like...So, I was a little uncomfortable.

- Aamir Khan, Actor

He has honestly told Karan multiple times how he does not like his show and is not fond of Karan himself.

10. Kader Khan and Amitabh Bachchan

Kader Khan is a yesteryear legend due to his comedic timing and writing prowess. However, friendships often do not survive a competitive industry.

In an extremely sad interview, the actor spoke of how Amitabh Bachchan's stardom impacted years of them being close friends. He was asked to address his best friend by "sir" and removed from projects due to it.

11. Radhika Apte and the Telegu film industry

Radhika Apte is an extremely blunt and brutally honest celebrity. The powerhouse is known for not mincing her words.

That industry is so so patriarchal and so sort of male-dominated, male chauvinist even...It's unbearable, the way women are treated...Even their part in the film is my man is the God.

- Radhika Apte, Actor

Apte spoke to Rajeev Masand about her experience in the Telegu film industry. She discussed honestly the misogynistic and hero-centered work enviornment of the indutry.

12. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kareena Kapoor Khan

The powerhouses have made peace, reunited, and even made an appearance on Koffee With Karan, it was not a smooth journey. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas had back and forth roast sessions on the show.

Kareena asked, "Where is that accent from?". Karan relayed the message and Jonas gave an iconic reply.

It's the same place that her boyfriend gets it from.

- Priyanka Chopra Jonas, actor

Who said that celebrities always have to be polite?