If you have also cried buckets while watching the iconic Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks, you'd be eagerly waiting for its Hindi adaptation Laal Sigh Chaddha's trailer to drop.

Aamir Khan plays the role of Laal, a specially-abled child, who has undergone many adventures in life and never lost faith in himself.

Mona Singh plays his mother, who is a very crucial part of Laal's life, it's her guidance that has majorly propelled the protagonist's life. She spares no effort to give her child the same space in this society that a normal child gets.

Then we see Kareena Kapoor playing Vimmy, Laal's only love interest. He travels along the path of love, separation, and heartbreak and we got a hint of the same in the trailer itself.

As the trailer progresses, we see an adult Laal (Aamir) jogging without the use of leg braces. He eventually enters the Indian Army, where he meets and befriends Naga Chaitanya's character while also serving his nation.

Aamir is shown with a full beard and a turban at the conclusion of the trailer. "Mama always said life is like a box of chocolates," Tom Hanks remarks in Forrest Gump. "Maa kehti thi zindagi golgappe ki tarah hoti hai, pet bhale bharjawe, mann nahi bharta," Laal continues in the trailer.

From a glimpse of it, it looks like the film is designed to take you back, scene by scene, dialogue by dialogue, to the original. Now let's see how Bollywood portrays this extraordinary journey of a simple man.

Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release in cinema halls on 11 August, 2022.

You can watch the entire trailer here.