Thursday turned out to be quite shocking for Twitter janta as they noticed an audio clip on actor Aamir Khan's official account making a statement of apology online. And it looks like his Twitter handle is hacked. This comes after the box-office failure of his recently released film, Laal Singh Chaddha and the boycott row behind it.

In the clip posted from Aamir Khan Productions (@AKPPL_Official), an anonymous voice can be heard as a man apologises to everyone. And the heartbeat version of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Kal Ho Naa Ho's title track (instrumental) is played in the background.

It begins with the man in question saying, 'Michami Dukkadam' which roughly translates to "may all my incorrect actions be inconsequential." It further goes like: "Hum sab insaan hain, aur galtiyaan humse hi hoti hain..."

Sometimes through our words and sometimes by our actions, at times we do it without knowing and at times when we are angry. We also hurt people with our jokes and sometimes without talking. If I have hurt your feelings in any way ever then I ask for your forgiveness with my heart, promise and being.

Here's how netizens are reacting to it. While some Twitter users are confused, a few of them think that his account has been hacked.

Hacked For Sure!! Didn't expect this from Aamir, he would never put up sarook movie BGM in his vdos plus the voice ain't his. — YOGESH (@i_yogesh22) August 31, 2022

There is no proof that this is the voice of Aamir Khan. So its not his apology.

Yeh kya hai kyun hai 😂 https://t.co/GGHEQTCv4A — VISHAL (@V1SH4L) September 1, 2022

it looks like a meme what is this? https://t.co/itR301iELB — jasha. (@VarunJacqueline) September 1, 2022

Not Kal ho na ho ko bgm plssss 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/wrahRWxMhl — Cactusary (@baa_jhingaa) September 1, 2022

Meanwhile, reportedly, Aamir Khan is currently in California and this photo of him meeting his fan recently went viral.

yesterday in unexpected unbelievable i’m still unwell twists pic.twitter.com/gei8LgJ4Fu — natasha (@nmasc_) August 29, 2022

Laal Singh Chaddha was released on 11th of August this year.