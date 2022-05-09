Misogynists? What are they? Are they afraid of women, or do they simply hate them? Or maybe, they just don't like not being able to control them? Well, all three and more words I am not allowed to use because this is a professional space (more or less). If you believe I am being unreasonable, take a look at these gents commenting on a picture of Ira Khan, Aamir Khan's daughter.
Which Daughter stands next to her dad in a bikini?These guys are worst influence on this woke generation,Trust bollywood to ruin your culture and normalise such indecency in the name of modernity. pic.twitter.com/lCJbzaznyY— . (@RetardedHurt) May 9, 2022
Normally, this part of the article is where we are neutral and then we use tweets to pass the buck on Twitter people to call this out but we are already at the end of days, so what the hell? This is peak incel behaviour. And I will answer the question the dude asked in the tweet.
Good fathers don't objectify their daughters no matter what they wear.
And you know this very interesting habit all misogynists have? They will say the more vile things known to humanity but the second you call them out, they all suddenly get really cautious about manners. See for yourself.
I just gave my opinion,said what I felt was wrong,there is something called manners,how and where did I demean a father daughter relationship ?? Aur rahi baat reach ki toh mai ne uske liye nahi likha sab ko itna cool ban k gyan dene kyu ana hota hai ?— . (@RetardedHurt) May 9, 2022
And it's not just this one guy. Anyone born with a penis apparently thinks they have the right to a woman's body somehow.
Maaasleeems are persecuted so much in Mudi’s India that they don’t even have clothes to wear now. Ashamed as a society. Not the India I grew up in…!! pic.twitter.com/Rd5rTE2Poy— कबीरा (@SecularTrainee) May 9, 2022
"Not the India I grew up in"- Words first uttered by a man a few months after Sati was abolished.
Look at this giant of the society, aware of how class status affects dress code.
Well, thankfully it got called out. Not that it will make a difference but still...
only a filthy sexually frustrated mind can say this https://t.co/oGyo6BcpkB— ᴀɢᴇɴᴛ ʙɪᴘꜱ (@bipinspkk) May 9, 2022
if that's your first thought after seeing a normal family picture you shouldn't be allowed to have kids ever https://t.co/BWIh1Go7dd— neha ⎊ (@tioxlou) May 9, 2022
Her father doesn't have a problem, tujhe kya itni panchayat hai https://t.co/LOuNSzFSxq— . (@prdttbot) May 9, 2022
You really are disgusting. Women are objectified everywhere. The culture which cries for the bikini will also cry when Muslim women chose to wear Hijab. https://t.co/JCrWabd4cT— not your cup of tea (@chennaitharkuri) May 9, 2022
U would see a guy shirtless wearing just swimming pant standing alongside his mother and literally no one would even care .— PRATHAM (@chikkiest) May 9, 2022
Amazing how shit the mentality of this lot becomes when it comes to other side https://t.co/kmfsdR3vMc
Just mind your business, man. You can't control women. You can try, people have for thousands of years and women still do whatever the f**k they want. So, go back into that hole you crawled out off and stay there.