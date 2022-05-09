Misogynists? What are they? Are they afraid of women, or do they simply hate them? Or maybe, they just don't like not being able to control them? Well, all three and more words I am not allowed to use because this is a professional space (more or less). If you believe I am being unreasonable, take a look at these gents commenting on a picture of Ira Khan, Aamir Khan's daughter.

Which Daughter stands next to her dad in a bikini?These guys are worst influence on this woke generation,Trust bollywood to ruin your culture and normalise such indecency in the name of modernity. pic.twitter.com/lCJbzaznyY — . (@RetardedHurt) May 9, 2022

Normally, this part of the article is where we are neutral and then we use tweets to pass the buck on Twitter people to call this out but we are already at the end of days, so what the hell? This is peak incel behaviour. And I will answer the question the dude asked in the tweet.

Good fathers don't objectify their daughters no matter what they wear.

And you know this very interesting habit all misogynists have? They will say the more vile things known to humanity but the second you call them out, they all suddenly get really cautious about manners. See for yourself.

I just gave my opinion,said what I felt was wrong,there is something called manners,how and where did I demean a father daughter relationship ?? Aur rahi baat reach ki toh mai ne uske liye nahi likha sab ko itna cool ban k gyan dene kyu ana hota hai ? — . (@RetardedHurt) May 9, 2022

And it's not just this one guy. Anyone born with a penis apparently thinks they have the right to a woman's body somehow.

Maaasleeems are persecuted so much in Mudi’s India that they don’t even have clothes to wear now. Ashamed as a society. Not the India I grew up in…!! pic.twitter.com/Rd5rTE2Poy — कबीरा (@SecularTrainee) May 9, 2022

"Not the India I grew up in"- Words first uttered by a man a few months after Sati was abolished.

Look at this giant of the society, aware of how class status affects dress code.

I also had similar observation ki baap aur bhai ke samne kaun hi pehenta hhttps://t.co/d35xRtBnp8 — Masala Chai (@masala_chaii) May 9, 2022

Well, thankfully it got called out. Not that it will make a difference but still...

This guy is retarded, she’s wearing a bikini bcoz her dad is not like you. People are so low life these days https://t.co/km7EMJ6bcL — Devrani.eth (@saurav_devrani) May 9, 2022

Hey you moron, please don't have a daughter. She ain't gonna be safe with you. https://t.co/bFdJXvYa8e — Cine bae (@Cinebae_) May 9, 2022

only a filthy sexually frustrated mind can say this https://t.co/oGyo6BcpkB — ᴀɢᴇɴᴛ ʙɪᴘꜱ (@bipinspkk) May 9, 2022

y'all are creepy, horrible, horrendous, disgusting,etc etc all at once https://t.co/C1t2zpPGK5 — Anushka (@i_Anushka_) May 9, 2022

if that's your first thought after seeing a normal family picture you shouldn't be allowed to have kids ever https://t.co/BWIh1Go7dd — neha ⎊ (@tioxlou) May 9, 2022

Her father doesn't have a problem, tujhe kya itni panchayat hai https://t.co/LOuNSzFSxq — . (@prdttbot) May 9, 2022

You really are disgusting. Women are objectified everywhere. The culture which cries for the bikini will also cry when Muslim women chose to wear Hijab. https://t.co/JCrWabd4cT — not your cup of tea (@chennaitharkuri) May 9, 2022

This guy does nothing but get triggered by women just existing and being themselves istg https://t.co/SVm8IA0rmJ — MyNameJeff (@Watching_Cl0uds) May 9, 2022

U would see a guy shirtless wearing just swimming pant standing alongside his mother and literally no one would even care .

Amazing how shit the mentality of this lot becomes when it comes to other side https://t.co/kmfsdR3vMc — PRATHAM (@chikkiest) May 9, 2022

Just mind your business, man. You can't control women. You can try, people have for thousands of years and women still do whatever the f**k they want. So, go back into that hole you crawled out off and stay there.