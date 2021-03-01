The internet just discovered Bollywood actor and Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's another doppleganger. Previously, a few other women like Manasi Naik, Ammuzz Amrutha and Mahlagha Jaberi, were noticed for their resemblance to Aishwarya.

This time, it's Aamna Imran, a beauty blogger and medical professional working in the US.

She recreates Aishwarya's looks on her Instagram.

Revealing her Indian connection, Aamna said:

My father is Pakistani, whereas his parents are Indian. My mother and her parents are from Afghanistan. I speak English and Urdu, basic Persian and comprehend Punjabi.

Her follower count on Instagram increased from 2,000 to over 20,000 within a few days.

