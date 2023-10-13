The moment we all have been waiting for is here as Sushmita Sen is back with the third installment of her crime-thriller show, Aarya.

In the two-minute trailer, the protagonist strengthens her alliance with a strong cartel and is offered her biggest deal worth ₹1000 crores.

The show also features Ila Arun, Sikandar Kher, Indraneil Sengupta, Vikas Kumar, Maya Sarao, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Shweta Pasricha, Viren Vazirani, Pratyaksh Panwar, Aarushi Bajaj, Bhupendra Jadawat and Vishwajeet Pradhan, amongst others.

Directed by Ram Madhvani, the series will stream on November 3, 2023.

We just can’t wait for this one!