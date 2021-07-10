Abhay Deol is coming back on-screen and with just a short trailer, he has already revived our crush on him. How did we ever get over those dimples?

The actor will be seen in a Disney Original movie, but there's a catch. He's playing a dad!

Abhay Deol is 45 years old, so maybe it shouldn't come as a surprise. But come on, we aren't ready to see our teenage crush grow up! Even if he looks absolutely amazing.

In the Disney film, Abhay is playing a restaurateur and the father of an Indian American teenager, Rhea who wants to be a DJ.

The thirst comments are here.

Watch the trailer here:

First Sendhil Ramamurthy as Mohan and now Abhay Deol, we see what's happening here.





All images are screenshots from the trailer.