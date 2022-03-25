Abhimaan, a 1973 film starring Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, is about marriage and the fragility of relationships.

Amitabh played Subir Kumar a young, aspiring singer, while Jaya featured as his wife, Uma, who went on to achieve far greater success as a singer than he did. This eventually becomes the source of Subir's insecurity and the couple's growing distance.

The Hrishikesh Mukherjee-directed film was a huge hit when it was released, but today we're going to focus on one aspect that shows how it was far ahead of its time.

A Twitter user accurately pointed out a scene in which Uma and Subir's ex-lover Chitra (Bindu) meet, but the makers don’t resort to pitting the women against each other.

Numerous yesteryear films, even a handful today, couldn't help but push the female protagonists against one another. And if they both have affections for the same man, there will undoubtedly be a "cat fight."

Abhimaan, on the other hand, handles the subject with grace and awards dignity to the characters. . In fact, when Subir tries to misbehave with Uma, Chitra, played by Bindu, sticks up for her.

In Hindi cinema, female characters are often stereotyped as "good girls" or "vamps." Abhimaan, directed by Mukherjee, also breaks that mould by portraying Chitra as a modern woman who isn't villainized. Uma, despite her humility, does not hesitate to speak up for herself. Subir, despite being a male protagonist, is made accountable for his actions.

A range of such elements not only make it classic, but also make it a film relevant for current times.