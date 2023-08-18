We have witnessed many sports films in Hindi cinema over the years. While the leads continue to steal the limelight in those movies, mentors who help them fulfill their dreams equally deserve appreciation. I am talking about sports coaches who sometimes have a single athlete or a whole team to train. Remember when SRK as Kabir Khan delivered the ‘sattar-minute’ speech in Chak De India?

We are presenting 8 sports coaches in Bollywood movies that keep motivating us to dream big and hit the ball out of the park:

1. Shah Rukh Khan in Chak De! India

“Mujhe states ke naam na sunaai dete hain na dikhai dete hain, sirf ek mulk ka naam sunai deta hai…I-N-D-I-A.” Shah Rukh Khan as the coach of Indian national women’s hockey team in Chak De India (2007) is one of the most loved mentors in Hindi cinema. Isn’t it? He taught us discipline, teamwork, determination, and what not.

2. Naseeruddin Shah in Iqbal

Naseeruddin Shah played the role of Shreyas Talpade’s on-screen cricket coach named Mohit in the 2005 film, Iqbal. Coach Mohit guides Iqbal in improving his cricket skills and helping him overcome his personal challenges. Naseeruddin’s character sees potential in Iqbal’s raw talent and determination while believing in his ability to succeed despite the odds.

3. Abhishek Bachchan in Ghoomer

In Ghoomer, Abhishek Bachchan played the role of Padam Singh Sodhi, a former cricketer who is forced to retire due to an injury and turns into a coach. Abhishek as Padam mentors Saiyami Kher’s character Anina after she loses her right arm in an accident. He trains her with unconventional techniques to turn her fate around. His performance has received positive reviews.

4. Rachel Shelley in Lagaan

Rachel Shelly, who played the role of Elizabeth Russell in Ashutosh Gowariker’s 2001 film, Lagaan, is undoubtedly an underrated cricket coach in Hindi cinema. Shelly’s character trains Aamir Khan’s character Bhuvan and other villagers in cricket to have a fair match with foreigners to exempt them from paying lagaan for three years.

5. R Madhavan in Saala Khadoos

In Saala Khadoos, R Madhavan essayed the role of former boxer, Adi Tomar, whose career is cut short due to political interference and personal conflicts. Adi discovers Madhi (Ritika Singh), a young fisherwoman with a natural talent for boxing. Despite societal norms and challenges, Adi turns into Madhi’s coach and mentor. He guides her through rigorous training and prepares her for the ultimate boxing championship.

6. Amitabh Bachchan in Jhund

Amitabh Bachchan played the role of a football coach, Vijay Barse, for slum children in Nagraj Manjule’s 2022 film, Jhund. Barse is a retired teacher who is disillusioned by the state of society and the lack of opportunities for children living in slums. He comes up with the idea of forming a soccer team as a way to channel the energy and potential of the underprivileged children.

7. Sushant Singh Rajput in Kai Po Che

Sushant Singh Rajput, who made his debut with Kai Po Che, is remembered for his hard-hitting role as Ishaan Bhatt in the 2013 film. Rajput played a talented and passionate cricketer who dreams of establishing a successful sports academy for young talents. He pays special attention to Ali Hashmi, a local Muslim boy in his sports academy, to make him the next big cricket star.

8. Aamir Khan in Dangal

In the 2016 film Dangal, Aamir Khan played the role of Mahavir Singh Phogat, a real-life former wrestler who had dreams of winning a gold medal for India. Khan, as Phogat, decides to train his daughters, Geeta and Babita, in wrestling. Mahavir’s character is strict as a coach but deeply caring as a father. He instills discipline, rigorous training, and self-confidence in his daughters while pushing them to excel.

Which aforementioned sports coach motivated you the most out of all?