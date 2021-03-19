The trailer of the much awaited Abhishek Bachchan film, The Big Bull is finally here. And to be honest, Abhishek playing the Bollywood version of Harshad Mehta, does not disappoint. The Guru vibes in this film are strong.

A retelling of Harshad Mehta's life, Abhishek plays the role of a stock trader with dreams of becoming India's richest man.

The film also stars Ileana D'Cruz as Sucheta Dalal, the journalist who uncovered the 1992 Indian securities scam run by Harshad. Alongside Ram Kapoor, Sohum Shah, Nikita Dutta and Saurabh Shukla in predominant roles.

Watch the trailer here:

Big Bull is all set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar, 8 April onwards.





All screenshots are taken from the trailer.