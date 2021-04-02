Abhishek Upmanyu undoubtedly is one of the funniest comedians out there. From his relatable stories to his delivery, he is pretty much at the top of his game. So, after a whole year, Upmanyu is back with a new sketch and we're totally loving it.

The comedian starts with the hilarious difference between having a dog and cat as a pet.

But then he shares some funny incidents from his childhood and talks about his interactions with 'the opposite gender'. Moreover, he had some hilarious sex advice and though we can't say we'll learn anything from it, it made us laugh like crazy.

You can watch the entire video here :