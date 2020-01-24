Comedian Abhishek Upmanyu is back with another hilarious set and this time, he is tired of his name and pigeons. The comedian talks about his frustration with his parents for naming him Abhishek and to be honest, we kind of get it.

But his troubles don't end there because ever since he brought his car to Mumbai, there is a new problem in his life - pigeons. They seem to love shitting on his car and so in his set, he decided to shit on them.

And when everyone refused to clean his pigeon-stained car, the police towed it away like icing on the cake.

Watch his full video here:

The comedian is currently touring India, so check out his Twitter and catch him live at his next show.