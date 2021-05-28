Contrary to popular belief, acting can be a dangerous profession. Time and again, actors have found themselves in dangerous and life-threatening situations while shooting for a film.

Here are some accidents that took place during the production of famous movies:

1. While shooting an intense fight scene with Puneet Issar, Amitabh Bachchan was accidentally punched and hit the table he was jump over. The actor was immediately rushed to the hospital from the sets of Coolie and was even declared clinically for a few seconds before being put on a ventilator.

2. Kajol bruised her face and lost her memory for a few days while shooting a cycling sequence with SRK for the song Yeh Ladki Hai Deewani in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

However, the actor never forgot about Ajay Devgn and kept asking for him at her hotel in Mauritius.

3. While shooting for MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sushant Singh Rajput injured his ribs during the signature helicopter shot. He was hospitalised for three weeks post surgery.

4. During the shoot of Khakee, a jeep, which was supposed to stop a few feet away from Aishwarya Rai, accidentally lost control and left her with a fractured foot.

5. For a scene in Singh Is Bliing, Akshay Kumar decided to jump through a hula-hoop of fire. Unfortunately, he fell through it and sustained burns on his leg.

6. During a dance sequence in his film Gunday, Ranveer Singh crashed down a platform and got several stitches on his face.

He was also severely injured while shooting on a horse for Bajirao Mastani and had to undergo a surgery.

7. John Abraham was accidentally shot by Anil Kapoor on the sets of Shootout at Wadala. According to reports, Anil Kapoor was meant to shoot a blank bullet at John from 15 feet away, but the bullet was fired at a distance of 1.5 metres (4.9 feet) away.

The close range resulted in an impactful shot, and even though John wasn't fatally injured, the bullet gazed the side of his neck and he feel.

8. Hrithik Roshan almost caused an accident with his co-stars, Farhan and Abhay during the shooting of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. In a scene, Hrithik parked a car with Abhay, as Farhan sat in the backseat, but forgot to pull the handbrake. So the car began to slide down towards a gorge, and Farhan jumped out of the car.

Thankfully, nobody was injured but the three actors were definitely shaken up.

9. During the making of the song, Gerua for Diwale, Kajol saved co-star Shah Rukh Khan's life. While shooting near a waterfall in Iceland, SRK slipped and almost lost his life, but Kajol held onto the actor.

10. One of the most legendary stories in Bollywood - when Sunil Dutt saved Nargis from a fire that went out of hand on the sets of Mother India.

The two fell in love when Nargis nursed Sunil back to health, and got married soon after.

11. While shooting a scene for Darr, Shah Rukh was supposed to jump on a sofa where Anupam Kher was sitting. But when Shah Rukh jumped, Anupam lifted his leg and accidentally fractured three of SRK's ribs.

