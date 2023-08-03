Dabboo Ratnani has clicked numerous iconic photographs of several desi celebrities and has blessed us with them through his calendar.

The ace photographer recently held an ‘ask me anything’ session and of course, desis had a bunch of questions to ask him. We have handpicked some of his best responses from the thread.

Let’s check these out, shall we?

1. You have worked with countless celebrities over the years. Have you ever had to deal with a shoot that was particularly fun or challenging? Can you share a specific incident? -OldMonkDaru

“There was a shot with Hrithik where he was reading a newspaper and fall into a pool while he was doing that. Very interesting and challenging. It was for my 2007 calendar.”

2. There was great enthusiasm among fans about photoshoots and covers a few years ago. Has it declined considering stars are available through their social media accounts and pap media easily? -WordMinter

“I believe photographs have their own unique charm which won’t diminish with pap culture or even with the boom of video. Social media, I feel, is a fantastic tool to showcase one’s art -whether photography or music or art, or graphics.”

3. Have you canceled a shoot because of the weather? -dramabaz

“During Hrithik’s first ever shoot (his portfolio), it started pouring unexpectedly. We still managed to shoot on the terrace under a tiny shade & got fantastic results. He didn’t mind getting soaked, there was zero fuss. He is as amazing even today. Love his enthusiasm and professionalism.”

4. You’ve photographed so many different Bollywood celebrities – who surprised you the most during a shoot and why? -Crittered

“The bigger the star, the less the tantrums. You can ask Mr. Bachchan or SRK to do anything and they would oblige. SRK walked into the middle of a lake without flinching an eyelid.”

5. How to look more confident while being photographed? -Adm48845

“Don’t be conscious of people staring at you. Think that the camera lens is like a mirror. So, it’s just you and your reflection. Be confident, be happy and strike a pose.”

6. Who has been the best Bollywood star to shoot with for you? -AnxiousAvoidantHuman

“Tough question. There are so many to choose from. But, at the top of my mind, Hrithik pops up. He is truly fantastic and creative with photoshoots.”

7. Who was the first client you worked with who got you really star-struck and made you think “Wow, I’ve really made it” -kulfi_faluda

“Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.”

8. When and how did you realize that photography is what you like and want to pursue as a career? -cancel_me

“I started getting obsessed with photography when I was 13-14 years old. I started assisting a photographer right after my 12th grade. 4 years of training was just amazing. I learned so much. I went as a boy, came back as a man.”

9. You’ve shot at numerous locations, all around the world- what’s the most exotic or unusual location you’ve used as a backdrop? -crittered

“I love NYC. Great variety of locations and culture.”

10. You have been shooting with SRK since the start of his career. How did you adjust your style as SRK aged and went through different phases? -Acceptable-Friend-92

“One needs to keep evolving. But, wait a minute, when did SRK age? He is young as ever!”

11. Which were your first photographs to go viral or extremely popular? -False-District-4944

“Sanjay Dutt for Aatish.”

12. Can you share your experience working on films? How does it differ from your calendar and studio work? -kulfi_faluda

“The calendar represents my personal vision, showcasing my art and creativity. I have the freedom to capture the artist in a distinct and unprecedented form. Similarly, films embody the director’s vision, and as a photographer, it is essential to capture the essence of the film in the most effective way and honor the artist, script, and director’s creative vision.”

You can check the entire thread here.

This was an interesting thread, wasn’t it?